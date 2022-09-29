Is Yoshi in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope? Answered

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is set bring back several characters that appeared in 2017’s Kingdom Battle, from Rabbid Mario to even Peach. However, fans have noticed that iconic reptile Yoshi has been left out of all the upcoming game’s trailers and gameplay previews. It has become a peculiar mystery, leaving many to wonder if the hero and his powerful Ground Pound Jump are skipping out on Sparks of Hope.

Will Yoshi be playable in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’s full character roster at launch has now been revealed, ultimately confirming that Yoshi is not a playable hero in the base game. Instead of the green dinosaur and his Rabbid offspring, their roster spots are seemingly be taken up by newcomers Rabbid Rosalina and Edge. When asked by Nintendo Everything why that is, producer Xavier Manazaneras reasoned the game is not a direct sequel so having a change in heroes became “the rule.”

As gut-wrenching as that may be, the character’s return is still possible. Sparks of Hope is slated to have three post-launch DLC packs with the last already said to supply Rayman as a playable hero. This means fans can only hope one of the first two content drops restore Yoshi back into the series. There is currently no release dates set for these DLC packs, though the Nintendo eShop does list them as both launching in 2023.

Related: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope makes smart changes as it launches into the galaxy – Hands-on preview

Like its predecessor, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will have a special Gold Edition, a version that packages the full game with access to all DLC contents upon their release. Better yet, players who pre-order any edition will receive all Megabug Collection weapon skins when Sparks of Hope launches this October.