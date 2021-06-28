Is Shantae in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The Half-Genie Hero Shantae has made a splash on Nintendo systems for a long time ever since its debut on the Game Boy Color, so it makes sense that she’s been referenced in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While the answer may disappoint some fans, she’s still in the game in two different ways.

She’s a Mii Fighter

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

Shantae is somewhat playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with her Mii fighter in the game. You won’t be able to whip other fighters with her hair, but you’ll be able to use her as a Brawler type. Her dress and iconic purple hair are lovingly brought to the game as well.

If you purchase her skin for $0.75 alongside the Kazuya update, you’ll also get a free track in the “Other” category called “Burning Town,” which played during Shantae: Half-Genie Hero.

She’s a spirit

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of indie gaming’s greatest characters is also featured as a spirit. You can unlock her in the Spirit Board or during the World of Light campaign once she’s defeated. In addition, you are able to buy the character for 6000G from the Vault. In the game, she fittingly increases the magical power of your character when equipped.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main antagonist of the Shantae series, Risky Boots, is also featured as a spirit. She can be found in the Mysterious Dimension in the World of Light and can be found in the spirit board. You can also buy her in the Vault Shop for 1000G.