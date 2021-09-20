Is Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt coming to Xbox?

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt may be a game pretty much nobody asked for but is nonetheless a really well-made battle royale with a lot of twists and innovations that set it aside from the rest of the genre. The game has been a hit on PC where it developed a healthy install base shortly after launching in early access. Naturally, those who favor gaming on console may be wondering if Bloodhunt is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, or any other platforms in general.

Prior to launch, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob announced that the game will be launching on PC, with no plans to bring it to other platforms. However, just days after it launched on Steam, Sharkmob broke the news that PlayStation 5 players will also get the game. The console version is in development and will arrive at some point in the near future.

No such announcement has been made for Xbox yet, and the FAQ page on Bloodhunt’s community Discord hasn’t been updated since launch. Therefore we cannot speculate with certainty on whether Bloodhunt will ever come to Xbox or other platforms at this point. That said, given the game’s reception so far we expect Sharkmob will at least consider bringing it to Xbox at some point. Despite getting review-bombed with misinformation right at launch, Bloodhunt quickly built a large community of players on PC. The game certainly shows the potential to be a success on other platforms.