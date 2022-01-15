Is Walrein good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Walrein was not the best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go. There were multiple other options for you to pick from when it comes to a Water and Ice-type Pokémon, and it all boiled down to the Pokémon’s moveset. That is, until the January 2022 Community Day. After that, things have significantly changed for Walrein, and they have plenty of comments to make about it. In this guide, we will cover if Walrein is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Walrein is an Ice and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant Ice and Water-type attacks. When it comes to PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,726, an attack of 155, a defense of 150, and a stamina of 203. If you were to push it even further with XL candy, it would have a maximum CP of 3,081, an attack of 165, a defense of 160, and a stamina of 215.

While the Pokémon’s stats are pretty balanced for the Great and Ultra Leagues, it was never going to be a massive choice in the Master League. However, what changed things up was the January 2022 Community Day. During the event, Walrein had the fast move powder snow and the charged move icicle spear added to its moveset. It was the first Pokémon to gain access to icicle spear, which boils down to essentially being similar to weather ball before the charged move’s nerf. It has a power of 60 and only requires 35 energy to use.

The fact icicle spear only required 35 energy, on top of the fact Walrein received powder snow, makes it a powerhouse of an Ice-type Pokémon. Even though it doesn’t have the largest bulk in the Pokémon Go roster, the best moveset for Walrein gives it a lot more depth than it previously had. You want to make sure you use a Walrein with the fast move powder snow and the charged moves icicle spear and earthquake. These attacks are critical to ensuring Walrein is a suitable choice in the Great, Ultra, or Master rosters.

Walrein may have significantly been overlooked before the January 2022 Community Day, but now we cannot recommend it enough. We can’t wait to see how this Pokémon shakes up the Pokémon Go PvP circuit in the future.