Is Zacian Hero of Many Battles good and how to best to use it in Pokémon Go

The addition of a legendary Pokémon to Pokémon Go means there will be some players interested in trying it out in the Master League. Zacian, in its Hero of Many Battles form, will be coming to Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event from August 20 to 26. Naturally, you’ll have to act fast to acquire this Pokémon. Is Zacian Hero of Many Battles good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Zacian Hero of Many Battles is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Poison and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks. When using Zacian for PvP, it has a maximum CP of 4,329, an attack of 226, a defense of 210, and a stamina of 173.

For a Fairy-type Pokémon, Zacian has a solid attack power that makes it a worthwhile choice to use in the Master League. However, you’ll primarily want to use it against the several Dragon and Fighting-type Pokémon that appear in this PvP category. Only a handful of Steel-type ever make an appearance, and it’s extremely rare for a Poison-type to show up, which gives Zacian a solid advantage to avoid its weaknesses.

Because of its unique moveset, Zacian is a complex choice, but it has excellent shield pressure, and it can spam with both its fast move and charged moves during a fight. The best moveset to teach this Pokémon is the fast move snarl and the charged moves wild charge and close combat. Both are exceptionally good, but the downside is they apply a debuff to Zacian, which means every time you use it, you’ll lower this Pokémon’s stats.

If you can become accustomed to that, this Pokémon is a high-tier choice that we cannot recommend enough for players to use in the Master League.