It Takes Two minigame locations guide – Snow Globe chapter

There are 25 hidden competitive minigames in It Takes Two, four of them in the Snow Globe. They will all be marked with a hovering tambourine, and finding all 25 will get you the Minigame Megalomania achievement or trophy. You can then access all of these minigames at any time from the menu — the following is in order of how the games are listed in the menu, slightly different from the order in which you find the games. There are three minigames in the Winter Village segment of Snow Globe. However, you will have to unlock access to these by ringing the three bells as part of the story.

Snow Warfare

Screenshot by Gamepur

The far right side of this snow town has what is called the Snowball Arena. Stand on the giant snowflake symbols to activate this snowball fight minigame. Aim with left trigger and shoot with the right trigger — there is auto aim, and go back to snowball piles on either side to reload.

Shuffle Board

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the far back side of the snow town is a Shuffleboard area. If you’ve ever seen Curling in the Winter Olympics, this will make sense to you. Grab a puck and hold and release the right trigger to build up power — but not too much power as to slide it off the board. Get your pucks as far ahead as possible to score more points, and take advantage of your pucks bouncing off each other for maximum score.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Icicle Throwing

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the far left side of the snow town is Icicle Throwing. Simply aim with the right stick and throw icicles at targets with the right trigger. Throw them through multiplier rings as they pop up to score higher.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ice Race

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Beneath the Ice segment, you will actually need to go above the ice to find the Ice Race minigame. Look for some spectator stands and a starting line on the ice, and participate in a traditional racing game. While you can get some speed boosts through glowing rings, be wary that hitting obstacles or moving off-course will drastically slow you down.

