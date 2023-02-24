Kerbal Space Program 2 minimum specs and recommended requirements

As you get ready to rocket science your way into the new frontiers of Kerbal Space Program 2, you’ll want to have the best specs possible to run the game. Otherwise, your first launch might end up being a handful of unsatisfying frames. To play KSP 2 at its best, your computer and systems need to be up to date and meet a certain standard. If they aren’t you’ll be paying $50 to miss out on half of your space adventures.

Minimum requirements for Kerbal Space Program 2

Image via Intercept Games

If you’re just looking for Kerbal Space Program 2’s base needs, you’ll have to start with a minimum of a 64-bit processor and operating system. There’s no getting around that. The rest of your specs can be a little more flexible though.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Athlon X4 845 @3.5 GHz or Intel Core i5 6400 @ 2.7 GHz

AMD Athlon X4 845 @3.5 GHz or Intel Core i5 6400 @ 2.7 GHz Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia RTX 2060 w/ 6GB VRAM, nVidia GTX 1070 Ti w/8GB VRAM, AMD Radeon 5600XT w/ 6GB VRAM

nVidia RTX 2060 w/ 6GB VRAM, nVidia GTX 1070 Ti w/8GB VRAM, AMD Radeon 5600XT w/ 6GB VRAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 45 GB available space

Now, to be completely transparent, these are simply the basics to make sure the game runs. That doesn’t mean that KSP 2 will run well. Using these specs, you’ll likely still have some laggy frames and performance issues.

Recommended requirements for Kerbal Space Program 2

Any gamer that wants KSP 2 to run it’s absolute best will need to have these system requirements or even better.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-11500 @ 2.7GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core @ 3.6GHz

Intel i5-11500 @ 2.7GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core @ 3.6GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

nVidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 60 GB available space

Other game preparation tips

To make sure your system, PC, Xbox, or Playstation is properly prepared to play KSP 2, you’ll also want to check for all system updates. This includes drivers, OS, console updates, the works. Any program that could need patching and could possibly interfere with your game needs a check-in before you try running KSP 2. You don’t want to cause yourself tons of performance trouble just because you didn’t notice your driver needed a quick update.

Kerbal Space Program 2 performance concerns

Image via Intercept Games

Specs aren’t your only obstacle, though. As of KSP 2’s release date on February 24, many gamers have discussed performance issues with the game, regardless of their specs. So even if you have all the best gaming equipment, be prepared for the game to sometimes run a little poorly on your computer or system. Even the most positive reviews from early access players often mention some lagginess. As the game ages and evolves, it likely will improve, but prepare for some bugginess in these early days.