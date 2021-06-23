Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pops on Back Alley Brawl

Back Alley Brawl is one of the more interesting and fun levels in Knockout City. The colorful tubes running everywhere get you where you want to go quickly, and the environment is set up in a generally fun way to set up for a dodgeball fight. During the game’s Heatwave summer event, all maps in Knockout City have collectible popsicles hidden around the area called Ice Pops. Backalley Brawl holds 16 hidden collectibles around its corners. Here are all of the locations of the Ice Pops in Back Alley Brawl.

On top of the red building

Screenshot by Gamepur

Down the alley from the red building

Screenshot by Gamepur

Around the corner of that alley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bottom of the stairs leading to the yellow pipe entrance

Screenshot by Gamepur

The entrance of the yellow tube

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around after getting to the exit of the yellow tube

Screenshot by Gamepur

Over the pit near the exit of the yellow tube (take the bounce pads and glide to reach it)

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the floor above the entrance to the green tube

Screenshot by Gamepur

Directly below the previous Ice Pop

Screenshot by Gamepur

Underneath the bridge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the center structure (take the bounce pad to reach it)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the bridge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the corner between the middle structure and the green tube exit area

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind one of the green pipes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around after exiting the green tube

Screenshot by Gamepur

Directly to the left of the entrance to the red tube