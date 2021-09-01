Knockout City Heroes event guide – Superpowers, contracts, dates

To go along with Knockout City’s Season 2 content, which is movie-themed, the dodgeball arena game is hosting a two-week superhero event called KO City Heroes. The event brings a bunch to the game, including a new game mode, contracts, and cosmetics. Here are all of the things you need to know about Knockout City’s KO City Heroes event.

Dates

The KO City Heroes event is live between August 31 and September 13.

Super Powers!

During this time, an event-exclusive game mode called Super Powers! is playable. The mode plays similarly to a traditional game of Knockout Brawl, but instead, you will have a random superpower given to you every time you spawn. Those powers include:

Super Ballform Bounce – While in Ballform, bounce pads will Ultimate Throw you!

Super Charge-Up – Gain extra overcharge from catches and passes!

Super Dodge Strike – Tackle your opponents to deal damage!

Super Double Jump – Jump again in the air!

Super Healing Powers – Heal your hearts back over time!

Super Strength – Pick up opponents by tackling them!

Super X-Ray Vision – See and target players through walls!

When you spawn, a roulette wheel will quickly spin and show you the power you have. Don’t worry about forgetting the power; both its name and the description will be visible to you at the bottom of the screen.

Contracts

A new section in contracts will allow you to earn a big sum of Power Crystals that can be used in the Hero Shop for some cosmetics. Here are the contracts and their requirements with the reward in parenthesis.