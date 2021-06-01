Knockout City redeem codes (June 2021)
Here are the latest Knockout City redeem codes.
Knockout City by EA is a recently released action video game featuring team-based Dodgeball battles on different maps and modes. The goal is to knock the opponents down using different kinds of Dodgeballs, and not only this; players can grab various cosmetic items in the game too. However, this may cost you a lot, so we have listed down the latest working Knockout City redeem codes along with the steps to claim rewards from them.
Knockout City redeem codes
All the Knockout codes consist of 20 characters and the duration of their validity is not known. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:
Working Codes
- 3TYQ-LFML-EUT9-B5G3-MPWB – Gorillaphent Cosmetics
- A844-VTSD-ECRV-8PSX-3MW4 – Northern Lions Cosmetics
- 52T3-BMJD-3QNL-BQWB-LWK9 – All Pride 2021 Icons
- E3HZ-3L9Z-CTML-4S2Y-FHQC – Agender player Icon
- 9UY8-XR8S-T6EP-5TH4-ZPE5 – Aromantic player Icon
- 22PP-HLPD-83VD-MM55-TPBA – Asexual player Icon
- 89FF-U7WG-39FK-L2FE-AHUT – Bigender player Icon
- 3Q22-D6XR-L42E-HGT9-VCCU – Bisexual player Icon
- B2PP-FKZL-JTCP-DQ67-T9JS – Demiboy player Icon
- EZ6N-N6UQ-86Y3-TMT9-3YVF – Demigirl player Icon
- B9J2-S95N-7KY2-LFEA-WL4V – Deminonbinary player Icon
- 85N6-P3YM-7WZA-JLNV-UFQG – Demiromantic player Icon
- 42NE-CVAQ-E8U2-SWR4-X5VN – Demisexual player Icon
- 7YPF-H4VP-YYNH-AX4G-H2W8 – Genderfluid player Icon
- 4STB-BMKL-YFDU-JK2J-4UG5 – Genderqueer player Icon
- 8HCL-5LSW-Z653-NPWY-6RJK – Intersexplayer Icon
- 7UVD-FHPE-TMZR-NG4E-GTZK – Lesbian player Icon
- 8AKK-5J7B-28JK-CKSM-XMME – Men-Loving-Men player Icon
- 6RRH-K992-EQZ2-XY7T-3KJH – Nonbinary player Icon
- FS7F-APXD-H2DD-YMNV-AU5U – Omnisexual player Icon
- 24W6-JS56-JNWC-NZ4U-VK58 – Pansexual player Icon
- DL5D-RPDS-VF2K-VHVR-WMKW – Philly Pride Flag player Icon
- 6XDD-6TUG-TRNU-7PPK-4WFR – Polysexual player Icon
- 7L2J-A4YU-NP2Q-W2HZ-54QZ – Transgender player Icon
Expired Codes
- GBHZ-X7NQ-TET4-CUDF-C9S7 – AyChristene Cosmetics
- 5HMV-6K27-FLSZ-4LXN-W5LF – Jonsandman Cosmetics
- 8XB3-TMBK-RYKR-6FKW-G5FE – H20Delirious Cosmetics
How to redeem Knockout City codes
- Copy a redeem code from the above list.
- Open Knockout City and go to the Main Menu and click on More…
- Click on the Redeem Code option and paste the code there.
- Hit the Submit button to claim your reward.