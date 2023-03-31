In Legends of Heroes Simulator, Demon King has taken over the world, and you are tasked with saving the planet from his rulership. As you progress in the game, you’ll be able to cultivate your character, lead a team, and pick different weapons/artifacts to build a new island that will be a haven for everyone.

While the journey might be tough, codes are available that will net players free rewards when redeemed. Generally, these rewards will be in the form of gems that can be used for different in-game transactions.

Legends of Heroes Simulator Codes List

Legends of Heroes Simulator codes

182h89 – Claim 1000 Gems

1nc9wm – Claim 1000 Gems

2bxz35 – Claim 1000 Gems

firefly – Claim 1000 Gems

groupgift – Claim 1000 Gems

ilovethisgame – Claim 1000 Gems

k4jsvy – Claim 1000 Gems

tprzng – Claim 1000 Gems

uavq5m – Claim 1000 Gems

welcome – Claim 1000 Gems

zh9r4v – Claim 1000 Gems

Legends of Heroes Simulator expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the Legends of Heroes Simulator.

How to redeem Legends of Heroes Simulator codes

To redeem codes in Legends of Heroes Simulator, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Click on the gear icon on the left side of the screen to open the settings menu.

Here, click on the Gift Code option.

Enter the code and click on Use to claim the corresponding reward.

How can you get more Legends of Heroes Simulator codes?

The best way to find more Legends of Heroes Simulator codes is by joining Firefly Studio Discord Server or Firefly Roblox Group. Regardless, we will update the article once new codes surface.

Why are my Legends of Heroes Simulator codes not working?

Ensure you are not using expired codes, as they won’t work. Furthermore, the codes are case-sensitive, so ensure you are typing/copying them properly.

How to get more rewards in Legends of Heroes Simulator?

Apart from completing quests, you can gain rewards through spinning in the Gift section. Furthermore, ensure that you are hitting different milestones so that you can get achievement rewards.

What kind of game is Legends of Heroes Simulator?

Legends of Heroes Simulator puts you in a chaotic world where the objective is to build an island and keep upgrading different resources so that it stays a safe place to stay. Enhance your capabilities and that of your partner, which will eventually help tackle the evil.