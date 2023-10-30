LotR: Return to Moria Mining Tips & Tricks

Mining in LotR: Return to Moria is one of the most important things a player can do – as it provides ores needed for crafting. However, getting to these resources isn’t as simple as swinging a pickaxe at wall.

While playing Return to Moria, we quickly realized there is a wealth of rare metals and gemstones packed into the mountain walls. While it isn’t obvious when you first get started, each of these expensive treasures plays an important role in progression, and we have a few tips to speed up the mining process.

Finding Open Rockfaces in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot via Gamepur

In random locations, ore such as iron and coal will appear on some open rockfaces where dwarven walls have eroded. However, there are other openings where only stone can be seen. By using the pickaxe, players can break through the stone where hidden ore can be located deeper in the wall.

These minable areas are found inside the walls of rooms and hallways. Carrying torches or building light sources can help make these areas more visible, especially in locations that lack skylights or any other form of natural lighting. Some veins may also appear higher up on the wall, requiring creative crafting if you want to reach them.

Building Platforms for Mining in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot via Gamepur

At the beginning of the game, platforms and scaffolding are built around areas that can be mined near the first camp. These are great examples of what players will need to make themselves if they want to mine those hard-to-reach veins.

Platform and scaffolding recipes can be located in the build menu under the wood and stone tab. While the quick platform will do in a pinch, we found that building out a structurally sound set of platforms was a safer and more reliable option.

Singing While Mining in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot via Gamepur

While mining in LotR: Return to Moria, I was surprised to see my Dwarf show interest in singing as they picked at the wall. This wasn’t something I expected while surrounded by Orcs and Goblins. By opting to do this, your Dwarf will start singing to the mountain. This increases the likelihood of gems and gold coins spawning while mining other ore. I have noticed that gems like citrine and amber tend to pop up more frequently, but I have seen other items appear occasionally.

To start singing, a player must mine continuously and then click the prompt button to use the ability. However, crooning to this mountain isn’t always safe. This ability can attract the attention of enemies nearby. We found that mining during the day, or well-lit areas that have been cleared of active opponents, can create the perfect opportunity for concert.

Know What Ore to Look For in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot via Gamepur

LotR: Return to Moria uses different colors to signify what ore and gemstones might fall from each vein. We quickly learned that the black veins produced coal, while the orange veins offered precious iron ore as well as citrine. Thankfully, the colors don’t change, so looking out for the right vein color is the key to mining up plenty of a needed resource.

After entering the Mines of Moria, players will also find a wider variety of ore and gemstone nodes. This can create quite a colorful mining adventure for those looking to load down on crafting materials.

Screenshot via Gamepur

I learned quickly that my rough pickaxe wasn’t going to get the job done if I wanted every type of material in Return to Moria. For example, you can’t get past the Elven Quarter without crafting the Steel Pickaxe. Because of this, players should make sure to upgrade their gear as soon as possible when a new recipe becomes available. This will ensure you have access to everything Moria has to offer.

New recipes for tools are unlocked by continuing the story and finding new areas. Because of this, it is good to make sure you have multiple bases with crafting tables and forges set up, so you can pop back to a camp and quickly craft the newest tools before tackling the next challenge.

The mining system in LotR: Return to Moria can be challenging for the inexperienced player. However, once you get the hang of things, mining will become nothing short of a pleasant walk, a little tune, and the swing of your trusty pickaxe.