How To Get Bronze in LotR: Return to Moria

Bronze is one of the many resources you’ll have the chance to track down while playing Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. It’s a helfpul resource that you can use to make a variety of buildings, tools, and even weapons.

Bronze is not a resource that you can find while mining, though. Instead, it’s created by combining two types of resources that you find relatively frequently. You’ll need to track those down, and then create an enhancement for your forge to make it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Bronze in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Where to Find Bronze in Return to Moria

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bronze is only a resource you can make, described as a favorite of Elven crafters in Return to Moria. Rather than finding it somewhere in the mine, you’ll need to make it yourself at your Furnace, which you can do as you progress through the game. There are two ingredients you need to find, along with a specific Furnace upgrade you need to make. You need to find at least three Copper Ore and then at least three Tin Ore. Thankfully, you won’t need a tough resource like Resin or Ubasam Wood to make it.

Both Copper and Tin are components you can find while exploring the Western Halls region of Return to Moria. The Western Halls is an area that unlocks after you go through the Elven Quarter, but only after you’ve crafted your Steel Pickaxe. Without the Steel Pickaxe, you won’t be able to reach this area, and you can’t mine Copper or Tin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copper is slightly easier to find, as it is a resource you can discover scattered through the Western Halls. It’s an ore that is orange and blue to look at, attached to rocks. Tin is much more difficult, and there’s a large deposit of it in the room with the Troll, which you need to traverse to continue the main story of Return to Moria.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have enough of those ores, return to your camp. The next step is to make the Furnace upgrade, the Bellows. The Bellows require you to have four Steel Ingots, eight Elven Wood, and four Hide. You can craft Steel Ingots by using Iron Ingots, and Elven Wood is all over the Elven Quarter, by cutting down the trees in Return to Moria.

Once you’ve placed down the Bellows within the same areas as a Furnace, you can make Bronze Ingots in Return to Moria. There are a handful of projects that require it, such as the Brew Kettle, that you can now craft.