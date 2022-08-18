Madden 23: Which MUT Captain should you choose?

Much like in prior years, MUT players in Madden 23 can start off their by selecting their MUT Captain. In MUT Challenges, users can complete a few objectives, before acquiring one of four 85 OVR players: Keyshawn Johnson, Sam Adams, Eric Allen, and Larry Csonka. So, which one should you choose? Let’s take a look at the four, and then we’ll go over our pick.

Let’s first take a look at the four MUT Captains, starting former Jets and Buccaneers wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson:

Keyshawn Johnson

Larry Csonka

Sam Adams

Eric Allen

As far as the four go, all are 85 OVR players. So, no player has an overall edge. Additionally, MUT Captains can be given team Chemistry boosts for any team, and not outside of the teams the player suited up for in the NFL. However, priority should be given to key positions in the game.

Larry Csonka doesn’t play a high priority position (FB), and can be filled simply by getting a tight end or another natural fullback that has decent blocking ability.

Now, let’s move to the other three. Keyshawn Johnson is a big target that has solid Speed and Catching. Eric Allen has solid stats as well, but height may be a bit of an issue. And then there’s Sam Adams, a nose tackle that has good overall stats, as well as Speed that can make the former Seahawks defensive lineman a formidable option.

So, which one will we go with? Our pick is Seahawks defensive lineman Sam Adams. Adams can provide some stability on the lines, something that’s very important when it comes to shutting down the running game and putting the pressure on opposing quarterbacks. If you feel you’re fine on the defensive line, though, perhaps to take a look at Johnson.