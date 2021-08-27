Marvel Future Revolution codes (August 2021)

Marvel Future Revolution is an open-world RPG mobile game in which players can choose their own Avengers heroes to save the planet from destruction. Players can buy heroes’ costumes and customize them by each part while experiencing different game modes like Omega War and Dark Zone.

Now, you may require different in-game items like gold, upgrade materials, resources and more for various purposes, and if you feel their shortage, you can use various codes released by Netmarble from time to time to get some free rewards.

Marvel Future Revolution codes

Image via Netmarble

Here is the list of all the Marvel Future Revolution codes available at the moment. Players are advised to redeem these as soon as possible since they will be active for a limited time only.

DOWNLOADMFR – 1 3* Omega Star Omega Card Box

– 1 3* Omega Star Omega Card Box AGENTM – 50K Gold

– 50K Gold GAMESPOTMFR – 50 Potential Reports

– 50 Potential Reports MFRLIVE – Costume Box

– Costume Box LAUNCH825 – 50,000 Gold

How to redeem Marvel Future Revolution codes

Image via Netmarble

Here are the steps to redeem Marvel Future Revolution codes to get free in-game items in your inventory: