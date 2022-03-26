MLB The Show 22: Can a created Ballplayer use a knuckleball in Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty?

MLB The Show 22 will see the return of Ballplayer to the franchise. Users will be able to create their very own virtual baseball player, and be able to transfer that character between Road to the Show and as a create-a-player (CAP) in Diamond Dynasty. Ballplayer has been tweaked for 2022, as users will now be able to create multiple avatars and equip pitches with relative ease. But, can users equip the infamous knuckleball to a Ballplayer?

Thanks to San Diego Studios, we have an answer to this question.

For offline play, MLB The Show 22 users will be able to equip a knuckleball to a created Ballplayer for Road to the Show. In fact, San Diego Studios not only touted this during the Feature Premiere that focused on Road to the Show on March 24, but also showed off a new and unique Pitcher archetype. This archetype, entitled the “Knucksie,” ties the pitch to the ability. Thus, allowing users to once again equip the knuckleball to a Ballplayer in Road to the Show.

Image via San Diego Studios YouTube

However, we do need to note that this Ballplayer archetype can only be used for the Road to the Show. This archetype can’t be used for a Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty. Knuckleballs have been well-known to be incredibly difficult to pick up in both online and offline play, so it’s safe to say that this move is geared towards keeping Diamond Dynasty balanced.