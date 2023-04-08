MLB The Show 23: The Great Egghunt program explained

Sports videogames love holiday-themed events, and MLB The Show 23 is no exception. With the Easter holiday approaching, San Deagio Studios has elected to use a brand new release method for this program. Instead of very specific instructions, the developers have chosen to make each objective a rather nebulous clue. At the time of publication, not every egg has been confirmed, but we’ll be updating this guide to make sure it’s accurate. Let’s dive into the reward path and carefully explain each objective.

Image via Sony San Diago

The Great Egg Hunt reward path

10 points: 95 OVR Catfish Hunter

20 points: Egg Hunt Universal profile icon and 1500 XP

30 points: 96 OVR Alex Bregman

40 points: five the show packs and 1500 XP

50 points: 95 OVR Gregory Soto

60 points: Three Ballin is a Habbit packs and 1500 XP

70 points: 97 OVR George Spinger

80 points: 97 OVR Reggie Jackson and 1500 XP

90 points: Golden Egg Universal Profile icon and 3000 XP

Egg Hunt objectives explained

As we said above, at the time of publication, not every egg has been found, but Gamepur has been able to confirm a few eggs ourselves. In this Reddit thread, you can find community members continuing to speculate about the rather specific objectives of this program. Eggs we’ve found will give detailed instructions, and unconfirmed eggs will be left with their in-game hint until we find them all.