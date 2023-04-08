MLB The Show 23: The Great Egghunt program explained
Put on your thinking caps and go hunt for amazing rewards.
Sports videogames love holiday-themed events, and MLB The Show 23 is no exception. With the Easter holiday approaching, San Deagio Studios has elected to use a brand new release method for this program. Instead of very specific instructions, the developers have chosen to make each objective a rather nebulous clue. At the time of publication, not every egg has been confirmed, but we’ll be updating this guide to make sure it’s accurate. Let’s dive into the reward path and carefully explain each objective.
The Great Egg Hunt reward path
- 10 points: 95 OVR Catfish Hunter
- 20 points: Egg Hunt Universal profile icon and 1500 XP
- 30 points: 96 OVR Alex Bregman
- 40 points: five the show packs and 1500 XP
- 50 points: 95 OVR Gregory Soto
- 60 points: Three Ballin is a Habbit packs and 1500 XP
- 70 points: 97 OVR George Spinger
- 80 points: 97 OVR Reggie Jackson and 1500 XP
- 90 points: Golden Egg Universal Profile icon and 3000 XP
Egg Hunt objectives explained
As we said above, at the time of publication, not every egg has been found, but Gamepur has been able to confirm a few eggs ourselves. In this Reddit thread, you can find community members continuing to speculate about the rather specific objectives of this program. Eggs we’ve found will give detailed instructions, and unconfirmed eggs will be left with their in-game hint until we find them all.
- Go to the MAIN MENU, push down on the d-pad and you will find the Moments tab. Once inside you need to finish five moments to collect egg 1.
- What do you call an egg that travels around the world? An egg-splorer! (this is a mini seasons based egg)
- Complete any conquest game. (doesn’t have to be a win, just has to be a finish)
- Get a Homerun in a Battle Royale game.
- Complete a Ranked Seasons game. (Can be earned by quitting, but seems based on time in the game so your mileage may vary.)
- Get five walks total in any mode.
- Earn 1000 PXP with cards in the program.
- Beat a bird-based team (Cardinals, Blue Jays, or Orioles) in a full play vs CPU game. (difficulty doesn’t matter play this on rookie to finish quickly)
- Finish a full event game. (it might be easier to sandbag and give up a run so your opponent doesnt leave early)