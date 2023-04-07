MLB The Show 23: April Topps Now Program guide

As the first full week of MLB games finishes in real life, MLB The Show 23 brings back a fan-favorite program. The Topps Now program will celebrate big moments as they happen. This program contains nine new diamond player items, and we’re here to help you collect all of them. Let’s take a look at the reward list.

MLB The Show 23 April Topps Now Rewards

2 points: 2-23 Opening Day Profile Icon

2-23 Opening Day Profile Icon 4 points: 2023 Opening Day Universal Profile Banner

2023 Opening Day Universal Profile Banner 6 points: Topps Now April Flashback Choice Pack

Topps Now April Flashback Choice Pack 8 points : 500 Stubs

: 500 Stubs 10 points : 90 OVR Topps Now Corey Julks

: 90 OVR Topps Now Corey Julks 12 points : 91 OVR Topps Now Kyle Lewis

: 91 OVR Topps Now Kyle Lewis 14 points : 92 OVR Topps Now Steven Kwan

: 92 OVR Topps Now Steven Kwan 16 points : 93 OVR Topps Now Mitch Garver

: 93 OVR Topps Now Mitch Garver 18 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Kodai Senga

: 94 OVR Topps Now Kodai Senga 20 points : 94 OVR Topps Now C.J Cron

: 94 OVR Topps Now C.J Cron 22 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Adam Duvaull

: 94 OVR Topps Now Adam Duvaull 24 points : Ballin is a Habbit Pack & 1000 XP

: Ballin is a Habbit Pack & 1000 XP 26 points: 95 OVR Topps Now Jeffery Springs

While you can pick whoever you want with Choice Pack, we recommend choosing either Michael King or Noah Syndergaard, as having access to a pitcher earlier will help you finish faster.

April Topps Now points breakdown

As you can see above, you need 26 points in total to finish the program. Moments missions will net you 16 points. The final points come from two different objectives. One is a stat mission based on your chosen flashback card, finishing that mission will get you 4 points. The final mission is to get 1,000 PXP total, and that will score the final 6 points.

That PXP mission is the reason we say to select a pitcher in your flashback pack; it will make it possible to finish the PXP in a single 9-inning game, regardless of if you want to play online or offline. There’s thankfully no expiration date for this program, so you can take as long as you want.