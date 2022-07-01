Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Aurora Somnacanth Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The Aurora Somnacanth in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a subspecies of the standard Somnacanth. It will have a handful of unique attacks and movesets compared to the regular ones you’ve fought in previous Monster Hunter Rise hunts. You’ll be battling against an Aurora Somnacanth in Master Rank quests. This guide will cover all Aurora Somnacanth’s weaknesses and materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Aurora Somnacanth guide

All Aurora Somnacanth weaknesses

The Aurora Somnacanth is far more slippery than the standard Somnacanth. It naturally moves around in its environment, preferring to remain on the ice. It has a tremendously powerful ice breath attack that it sends out from its mouth, similar to the Goss Harag, but it’s easier to dodge and expose itself. The ice blast can be devastating, but the attack is quickly telegraphed when standing on all four legs. We recommend diving out of the way or using your Wirebug to jump out of the way.

You can use Slashing or Blunt based weapons against his monster. Both of them are effective but at different parts of the body. Slashing excels at dealing damage to the forelegs, whereas a blunt weapon will damage the head and hind legs more. If you use an Elemental weapon, avoid Ice, Water, or Dragon, and focus on Fire or Thunder.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 65 45 15 0 10 0 0 Head Fin 45 45 45 25 0 15 0 0 Neck 70 70 30 10 0 5 0 0 Foreleg 35 30 20 20 0 10 0 0 Abdomen 30 30 15 10 0 0 0 0 Back 25 25 25 10 0 5 0 0 Hind Leg 25 30 15 10 0 5 0 0

All Aurora Somnacanth material drops

When battling against an Aurora Somnacanth, we recommend focusing on breaking the creature’s head fin, arms, and tail to obtain the Auroracanth Icescale and the Large Wyvern Gem. Outside of these two materials, capturing the Aurora Somnacanth is a good idea as you have a chance to acquire more items than purely carving it after beating it in a fight.