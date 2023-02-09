Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax guide – Weaknesses, drops, and more

Fade under the blinding crimson glow.

Image via Capcom

The original Crimson Glow Valstrax was one of the toughest endgame challenges in Monster Hunter Rise before the Sunbreak expansion launched. It made a return in Sunbreak’s endgame, more potent than ever. Now, following Title Update 4, we have Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, which not only has more health and deals more damage but has new moves and variations on old moves to spice up a fight many players likely had down to a science. The gear you make using its materials is — once again — some of the best equipment in the game.

Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax Weaknesses and rewards in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Despite being, or because it is, one of the most powerful non-Anomaly monsters, Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax is weak to almost every element on the board. The only one that doesn’t affect it is Dragon element. It is, however, strong against practically every ailment in the game. Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, and Exhaust are all almost entirely ineffective. All elemental Blights — Fireblight, Waterblight, Thunderblight, and Iceblight — are usable but not particularly good. Blast is better, but it’s not nearly as good as it is against the likes of Velkhana.

Here are all of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax’s elemental and weapon weaknesses.

PartSlashingBluntAmmoFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Head556035252525250
Neck403015252525250
Torso302510202020200
Foreleg252425252525250
Wing224510252525250
Hindleg252420151515150
Wingarm454545151515150
Tail452420202020200

Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax material drops

Image via Capcom

If you take down Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax (and make sure you break as many of its body parts as possible), here is everything you can get from drops, carves, and other reward sources.

MaterialTarget RewardsCapture RewardsBroken Part RewardsCarvesDropped Materials
Glittering Shell14%–%20% (Foreleg)28% (Body)24%, 50%
Shimmering Shard22%–%76% (Head), 78% (Chest)35% (Body), 16% (Tail)25%
Valstrax Talon18%–%10% (Wing), 80% (Foreleg)14% (Body)12%
Valstrax Spineshell +12%–%90% (Back)–%–%
Valstrax Helixtail10%–%–%80% (Tail)–%
Seething Crimson Liquid3%–%–%–%3%
Red Dragon Orb6%–%80% (Horn)8% (Body)–%
Red Dragonsphire3%–%4% (Head), 2% (Chest)2% (Body), 4% (Tail)1%
Rouge Lancewing +–%–%90% (Wing)21% (Body)–%
Old Dragon Treasure–%–%–%–%40%

