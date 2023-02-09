Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax guide – Weaknesses, drops, and more

The original Crimson Glow Valstrax was one of the toughest endgame challenges in Monster Hunter Rise before the Sunbreak expansion launched. It made a return in Sunbreak’s endgame, more potent than ever. Now, following Title Update 4, we have Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, which not only has more health and deals more damage but has new moves and variations on old moves to spice up a fight many players likely had down to a science. The gear you make using its materials is — once again — some of the best equipment in the game.

Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax Weaknesses and rewards in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Despite being, or because it is, one of the most powerful non-Anomaly monsters, Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax is weak to almost every element on the board. The only one that doesn’t affect it is Dragon element. It is, however, strong against practically every ailment in the game. Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, and Exhaust are all almost entirely ineffective. All elemental Blights — Fireblight, Waterblight, Thunderblight, and Iceblight — are usable but not particularly good. Blast is better, but it’s not nearly as good as it is against the likes of Velkhana.

Here are all of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax’s elemental and weapon weaknesses.

Part Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 60 35 25 25 25 25 0 Neck 40 30 15 25 25 25 25 0 Torso 30 25 10 20 20 20 20 0 Foreleg 25 24 25 25 25 25 25 0 Wing 22 45 10 25 25 25 25 0 Hindleg 25 24 20 15 15 15 15 0 Wingarm 45 45 45 15 15 15 15 0 Tail 45 24 20 20 20 20 20 0

Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax material drops

If you take down Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax (and make sure you break as many of its body parts as possible), here is everything you can get from drops, carves, and other reward sources.