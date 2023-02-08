Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Velkhana Guide – Weaknesses, drops, and more

Velkhana was the flagship monster for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and the expansion’s namesake. Now the Iceborne Dragon has come to Monster Hunter Rise, bringing some of the most powerful Ice-elemental gear in the game and some of the pointiest armor. Available after reaching Master Rank 10, Velkhana will still test your hunting skills with plenty of attacks that deal Iceblight and heavy damage. Today we’re covering Velkhana’s every weakness, affliction vulnerability, and material drop rate.

Velkhana Weaknesses and rewards in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

As an Ice Elder Dragon, Velkhana is weakest to Fire damage, but Dragon element is also usable, if slightly less effective. Slashing weapons are also preferred. For afflictions, it’s immune to Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, and Exhaust. It’s strong against, but still affected by, Ice, Water, and Thunderblight, and Fireblight is at two-star effectiveness. If you want to focus on Raw damage, Blast is a fantastic status to inflict.

Here are all of Velkhana’s elemental and weapon weaknesses.

Part Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 55 45 20 0 15 0 20 Neck 35 45 30 25 5 10 0 15 Torso 30 30 25 30 10 5 0 10 Foreleg 45 40 30 30 10 5 0 10 Hind Leg 35 30 20 30 10 5 0 10 Wing 40 40 20 25 5 10 0 15 Tail 40 35 35 25 5 10 0 15

Velkhana material drops

Provided you defeat Velkhana (ideally breaking as many of its parts as you can), here is everything you can get from drops, carves, and other reward sources.