Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Seregios Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

Watch your health and prepare to duck.

Seregios in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a deadly wyvern you can encounter. It’s a bladed creature, capable of shredding through your armor and causing multiple bleeding effects throughout a fight. Therefore, you will want to approach this encounter carefully and be mindful when battling this monster. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Seregios weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Seregios guide

All Seregios weaknesses

Rushing in and taking down Seregios have a few negatives, and you can find yourself with the Bleeding status effect. We recommend you bring plenty of Sushifish with you to counteract this and go with a party capable of protecting you when this happens. However, everyone in the group can expect to receive this status effect throughout the battle, typically at the same time.

When battling a Seregios, we recommend using a Slashing weapon against the creature’s head or legs. The same goes for a Blunt weapon, although it’s also good against the neck. The abdomen, back, wingarms, and wings are the most protected areas for the creature, which take quite a bit of time to break during the battle. When using an Elemental weapon, we recommend using a Thunder or Ice one, rather than one that utilizes Fire, Water, or Dragon damage.

Body PartsSlashingBluntAmmoFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Head55604501020155
Neck3540300515105
Abdomen353525051055
Back303020051055
Wingarm303020052555
Wing3535250520105
Leg50454501020155

All Seregios material drops

When attempting to break specific parts of Seregios’ body, we recommend aiming for its head, body, tail, legs, and wings. The head has a chance to drop the Seregios Slavescale+ during the encounter, which you can receive at the end of a hunt. The Seregios Airblade+, Seregios Carver+, and Seregios Scraper+ drop off the wings, body, and tail. We recommend attempting to capture Seregios as it has a good chance to drop many of the things you could receive by carving its body. You may want to use a Gold Wirebug before it goes down to increase the chances of dropped materials before completing the encounter.

Material dropsTarget RewardsCapture rewardsBroken part rewardsCarvesDropped materials
Seregios Slacvescale+21%23%17% from head32% from head and tail16%
Seregios Airblade+35%33%10% from wing24% from body and tail33%
Seregios Carver+18%10%70% from legs21% from body15%
Seregios Scraper+15%21%70% from wings10% from body0
Seregios Impaler+8%10%075% from tail0
Seregios Lens3%3%3%3%1%
Seregios Breacher+0090% from head12% from body0
Large Wyvern Tear000050%

