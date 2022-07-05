Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Seregios Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

Seregios in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a deadly wyvern you can encounter. It’s a bladed creature, capable of shredding through your armor and causing multiple bleeding effects throughout a fight. Therefore, you will want to approach this encounter carefully and be mindful when battling this monster. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Seregios weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Seregios guide

All Seregios weaknesses

Rushing in and taking down Seregios have a few negatives, and you can find yourself with the Bleeding status effect. We recommend you bring plenty of Sushifish with you to counteract this and go with a party capable of protecting you when this happens. However, everyone in the group can expect to receive this status effect throughout the battle, typically at the same time.

When battling a Seregios, we recommend using a Slashing weapon against the creature’s head or legs. The same goes for a Blunt weapon, although it’s also good against the neck. The abdomen, back, wingarms, and wings are the most protected areas for the creature, which take quite a bit of time to break during the battle. When using an Elemental weapon, we recommend using a Thunder or Ice one, rather than one that utilizes Fire, Water, or Dragon damage.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 60 45 0 10 20 15 5 Neck 35 40 30 0 5 15 10 5 Abdomen 35 35 25 0 5 10 5 5 Back 30 30 20 0 5 10 5 5 Wingarm 30 30 20 0 5 25 5 5 Wing 35 35 25 0 5 20 10 5 Leg 50 45 45 0 10 20 15 5

All Seregios material drops

When attempting to break specific parts of Seregios’ body, we recommend aiming for its head, body, tail, legs, and wings. The head has a chance to drop the Seregios Slavescale+ during the encounter, which you can receive at the end of a hunt. The Seregios Airblade+, Seregios Carver+, and Seregios Scraper+ drop off the wings, body, and tail. We recommend attempting to capture Seregios as it has a good chance to drop many of the things you could receive by carving its body. You may want to use a Gold Wirebug before it goes down to increase the chances of dropped materials before completing the encounter.