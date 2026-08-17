Mortal Shell II Exact Release Date & Time

Mortal Shell II is almost here. Here's the exact release date and time, including when the game unlocks in different regions.

Fans of challenging Soulslike games won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on Mortal Shell II, as Cold Symmetry’s sequel is finally preparing to launch. The game expands on the original with a larger interconnected world, new Shells, weapons, and plenty of brutal enemies to fight. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mortal Shell II release date and time, including when you can start playing in your region.

Recommended Videos

When Does Mortal Shell II Release?

Mortal Shell II officially releases on August 20, 2026, at 1:00 PM UTC. The game launches worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. For reference, here are the exact release times for all the different major regions:

Region Release Date Los Angeles (NA West) 6:00 AM PDT New York (NA East) 9:00 AM EDT London (UK) 2:00 PM BST Berlin (Germany) 3:00 PM CEST Tokyo (Japan) 10:00 PM JST

Mortal Shell 2 is using a simultaneous worldwide release, meaning players in different regions can start playing at the same moment rather than waiting for a local midnight launch.

Can You Play Mortal Shell II Early?

Image via Mortal Shell II

Yes. If you purchase the Devout Edition, you can get up to three days of early access and start playing on August 17 at 1:00 PM UTC. The Devout Edition includes eight special Obsidian Shell skins, making it the premium option for players who want to jump into the game before the standard release.

Note that the Standard Edition remains scheduled for August 20 and does not include early access. So, if you don’t care about the cosmetics or the early access, the Standard Edition might be the best option for you.

Mortal Shell II Release Time FAQ

Q: When does Mortal Shell II release? A: Mortal Shell II releases worldwide on August 20, 2026.

Q: What time does Mortal Shell II release? A: The game releases at 1:00 PM UTC.

Q: What platforms is Mortal Shell II on? A: Mortal Shell II is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Q: Is Mortal Shell II a Soulslike? A: Yes, Mortal Shell 2 is a challenging action RPG built around Soulslike combat and exploration.

Well, that’s everything you need to know about the Mortal Shell II release date and time. We’ll be sure to update this post if any information changes as the release day draws near. Also, be sure to check back for more Mortal Shell II guides once the game releases.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy