Mushroom Cake Marketing request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Morel is a fun guy with an affinity for mushrooms…Springy Mushrooms that is. He is on the hunt for some and wants you to track them down. First, you need to find where these mushrooms are located. Here is how you can complete the Mushroom Cake Marketing request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You won’t get to meet Morel until you have completed a few of the story missions in the game first. Once you reach the point where you go out to the Obsidian Fieldland for the second time, you should see Morel standing near the Fieldlands Camp. Speak to him and he will tell you that he is looking for a Springy Mushroom. Bring him one and he will teach you how to make a delectable mushroom recipe.

Finding the Springy Mushroom doesn’t have to be difficult. Instead of running out across the fields, turn around and head back into town. Talk to Anvin the crafting resources merchant. He will already have some Springy Mushrooms that he is willing to sell for 200 PokéDollars each. Buy one and make your way back to Morel. Give him the mushroom and he will give you teach you the recipe for Mushroom Cakes.