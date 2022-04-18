NBA 2K22: How to complete Playoffs Round 1 Agenda Challenge

The NBA Playoffs officially started on April 16 and the team at 2K Sports kicked off a new Agenda Challenge on April 18. This ongoing Agenda will celebrate the first round of the playoffs as they happen. We don’t know for sure which player rewards will be added over the course of the event, but we will keep this guide updated as more rewards are added. That said, you’ll want to keep up with the Agendas as they drop so that you don’t fall behind and need to do them all under a time crunch. Let’s take a look at all of the Agendas you’ll need to finish.

How to complete Playoffs Round 1 Agenda Challenge

Currently, there are eight different Agendas to complete. These all capture the games we’ve seen thus far in the playoffs and ask you to match some of the in-game accomplishments that have happened in the real world. Here they all are:

Get 17 rebounds with any Rudy Gobert over multiple games (Reward is Glass Cleaner Badge Pack)

Score 38 points with any 76ers PG in a game (Reward is Slasher Badge Pack)

Score 36 points with any Timberwolves SG in a game (Reward is 5 Tokens)

Win a game using 5 Warriors players (Reward is Shoe Boost Pack)

Make 8 3-points with a Heat player in a game (Reward is Sharpshooter Badge Pack)

Score 6 points in the paint with any Jayson Tatum in a game (Reward is Post Scorer Badge Pack)

Score 27 points with any Giannis Antetokounmpo over multiple games (Reward is 400 MT)

Get 1 double-double with any Chris Paul in a game (Reward is Shoe Award Pack)

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is scheduled to take us through May 1 if some of the series go to seven games. 2K has not revealed if the Agenda Challenge will go through then, but we would expect to get new Agendas throughout the course of the first round and have it culminate in several players from the teams that win their series. We also aren’t sure if this Agenda Challenge will ever expire, but it is listed under Lifetime Agendas. Those generally don’t expire though there have been exceptions. For that reason, we again recommend you complete these as they come out.