NBA 2K22: How to create a custom MyTeam team logo

In NBA 2K22, you have the option to either use a NBA team logo for your squad in MyTeam, or a different logo altogether. MyTeam players have the option to create custom team jerseys, arenas, and team logos, but in order to do that, you will need to obtain some cards. Why? We’ll explain that.

To create a custom logo, you will first need to acquire cards. Why? In order to get the items necessary to create custom logos, you will have to complete a Lifetime Agenda objective. 75 MyTeam cards will need to be obtained, in order to get the NBA 2K22 Team Creation pack. Once you get this pack and open it, you will then be able to begin the process of creating a MyTeam logo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now to get started, go to the My Team section of the MyTeam menu using RB/R1, and then select Lineups Management. From here, select a Lineup and then head to the Franchise section. Go down until you see the Design Logo tab, and click.

From here, you can either select from various preset or customizable logos, pick a current or historic NBA logo, or upload one. To upload, you will need to go to this link on the NBA 2K website. You might need to sign in with your PSN ID or Xbox Gamertag in order to access this site, depending on what platform you play NBA 2K22 on. Then, upload a picture and make sure it meets the necessary size requirements.

It may take some time for these logos to go into the 2K system. To check, go into My Images to see if your picture has been added into the database.