NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (September 2021)

MyTeam is back for another year in NBA 2K22, and that means 12 new months to grind towards building the ultimate roster. MyTeam is filled with microtransactions, but NBA 2K players can grind for players via Agendas, collecting cards, competing in games, and even by obtaining Locker Codes. Locker Codes are released by the NBA 2K team on a regular basis, and these codes are generally for random items. However, 2K will surprise at times, with rewards ranging from XP boosts, to even guaranteed player items.

So, which codes are available this month? Let’s take a look.

WELCOME-TO-MyTEAM-CALL-TO-BALL

Reward: Deluxe Colossal Pack, 5 Gold Shoe Boosts, 6 Gold Shoe Bases, or Draft Ticket

Expiration: 9/17/21

HAPPY-NEXTGEN-2KDAY-22

Reward: Double XP in The City for 30 Minutes

Expiration: 9/14/21 at 11:59 PM PT

2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM

Reward: +4 Dunk Shoe Boost, Shoe Colorway, Free Agent LeBron James, Free Agent Russell Westbrook, Free Agent Zach Lavine

Expiration: 9/12/21 at 12:00 AM PT

NBA 2K22 Locker Codes can be redeemed in a variety of ways. One way is to go to the MyTeam mode in 2K22, find the Redeem a Code option, and select it. An alternative method is through linking your 2K account through the MyNBA 2K22 app. From there, go into the MyNBA 2K22 app, sign in with your platform ID info, and select the Locker Code option. Insert the code, and you should find the rewards the next time you log into 2K22.