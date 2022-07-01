NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 8 rewards – All levels, items, and more
The path to glory.
We are closing in on the end of NBA 2K22 and The City, but the reward updates are not over just yet. On July 1, 2K launched Season 8 for both MyCareer/MyPlayer, and in MyTeam. Users can now grind XP for more rewards that can be used both in The City, as well as NBA 2K22’s signature card-collecting game mode. So, what’s on tap for Season 8 in The City? Let’s take a look.
All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 8 rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Season 8 T-Shirt
|2
|Season 8 basketball
|3
|New Player Indicator
|4
|New Player Banner Options
|5
|New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Post Control)
|6
|New Jumpshot Release Animation
|7
|New Season 8 Emotes
|8
|Five MyTeam Tokens
|9
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|10
|New Player Indicator
|11
|Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|12
|New Season 7 Emotes
|13
|New Player Banner Options
|14
|WNBA Hoodie
|15
|New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Perimeter Defense)
|16
|New Season 8 Emotes
|17
|Season 8 Hat and Sleeves
|18
|MyTeam Draft Ticket
|19
|New Player Banner Options
|20
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|21
|New Season 8 Emotes
|22
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|23
|Season 8 Goggles
|24
|New Player Banner Options
|25
|New Season 8 Emotes
|26
|Extra Daily Rewards
|27
|MyTeam Glitched Pack
|28
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|29
|Season 8 Shorts
|30
|Free Go Kart
|31
|2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Steal)
|32
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|33
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|34
|New Player Banner Options
|35
|Season 8 Jersey
|36
|99 OVR Dark Matter Jordan Poole (MyTeam)
|37
|Season 8 Suit
|38
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Dash2K I
Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 8 and raise that level again.
Season 8 is slated to end on August 12.