NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 8 rewards – All levels, items, and more

We are closing in on the end of NBA 2K22 and The City, but the reward updates are not over just yet. On July 1, 2K launched Season 8 for both MyCareer/MyPlayer, and in MyTeam. Users can now grind XP for more rewards that can be used both in The City, as well as NBA 2K22’s signature card-collecting game mode. So, what’s on tap for Season 8 in The City? Let’s take a look.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 8 rewards

Level Reward 1 Season 8 T-Shirt 2 Season 8 basketball 3 New Player Indicator 4 New Player Banner Options 5 New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Post Control) 6 New Jumpshot Release Animation 7 New Season 8 Emotes 8 Five MyTeam Tokens 9 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 10 New Player Indicator 11 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 12 New Season 7 Emotes 13 New Player Banner Options 14 WNBA Hoodie 15 New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Perimeter Defense) 16 New Season 8 Emotes 17 Season 8 Hat and Sleeves 18 MyTeam Draft Ticket 19 New Player Banner Options 20 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 21 New Season 8 Emotes 22 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 23 Season 8 Goggles 24 New Player Banner Options 25 New Season 8 Emotes 26 Extra Daily Rewards 27 MyTeam Glitched Pack 28 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 29 Season 8 Shorts 30 Free Go Kart 31 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Steal) 32 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 33 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 34 New Player Banner Options 35 Season 8 Jersey 36 99 OVR Dark Matter Jordan Poole (MyTeam) 37 Season 8 Suit 38 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Dash2K I

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 8 and raise that level again.

Season 8 is slated to end on August 12.