NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 8 rewards – All levels, items, and more

The path to glory.

Image via 2K Sports

We are closing in on the end of NBA 2K22 and The City, but the reward updates are not over just yet. On July 1, 2K launched Season 8 for both MyCareer/MyPlayer, and in MyTeam. Users can now grind XP for more rewards that can be used both in The City, as well as NBA 2K22’s signature card-collecting game mode. So, what’s on tap for Season 8 in The City? Let’s take a look.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 8 rewards

LevelReward
1Season 8 T-Shirt
2Season 8 basketball
3New Player Indicator
4New Player Banner Options
5New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Post Control)
6New Jumpshot Release Animation
7New Season 8 Emotes
8Five MyTeam Tokens
92XP Coin (30 Minutes)
10New Player Indicator
11Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
12New Season 7 Emotes
13New Player Banner Options
14WNBA Hoodie
15New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Perimeter Defense)
16New Season 8 Emotes
17Season 8 Hat and Sleeves
18MyTeam Draft Ticket
19New Player Banner Options
20Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
21New Season 8 Emotes
22Skill Boosts (10 Games)
23Season 8 Goggles
24New Player Banner Options
25New Season 8 Emotes
26Extra Daily Rewards
27MyTeam Glitched Pack
282XP Coin (60 Minutes)
29Season 8 Shorts
30Free Go Kart
312K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Steal)
322XP Coin (120 Minutes)
33Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
34New Player Banner Options
35Season 8 Jersey
3699 OVR Dark Matter Jordan Poole (MyTeam)
37Season 8 Suit
382XP Coin (120 Minutes)
39Extra Badge Point
40Dash2K I

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 8 and raise that level again.

Season 8 is slated to end on August 12.

