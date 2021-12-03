NBA 2K22 The City: Season 3 Iced Out rewards – All levels, items, and more

It’s Season 3 in NBA 2K22, and that means a brand new chance to get rewards in both MyTeam and The City. It’s now Winter in The City, as the town has been decked out in holiday-themed decorations. And as you might be aware by now, levels have once again been reset in The City for Season 3. New level rewards for Season 3: Iced Out are now out, and here’s what you can get this season.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 3 Iced Out rewards

Level Reward 1 White Iced Out T-Shirt 2 Iced Out basketball 3 New Player Indicator 4 New Player Banner Options 5 Tissot Watch 6 New Jumpshot Release Animation 7 New Season 3 Emotes 8 MyTeam Free Agent Giannis Antetokounmpo 9 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 10 New Player Indicator 11 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 12 New Season 3 Emotes 13 New Player Banner Options 14 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Interior Standing Dunk) 15 Season 3 Jewelry Pack 16 New Season 3 Emotes 17 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 18 MyTeam Clutch Shooter Badge Pack 19 New Player Banner Options 20 New Season 3 Emotes 21 Iced Out Scarf 22 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 23 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Ball Handle) 24 MyTeam Diamond Shoe Colorway Pack 25 New Season 3 Emotes 26 Enhanced Daily Rewards 27 New Player Banner Options 28 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 29 Iced Out Ugly Sweater 30 Red Glider 31 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Driving Dunk) 32 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 33 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 34 New Player Banner Options 35 Holiday Pack 36 MyTeam NBA Moments Player Pack 37 Iced Out Suit 38 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Animated Iced Out Clothing Bundle

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Iced Out t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 3 and raise that level again.

Season 3 is slated to end on January 14, 2022.