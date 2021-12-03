NBA 2K22 The City: Season 3 Iced Out rewards – All levels, items, and more
We’ve hit Season 3.
It’s Season 3 in NBA 2K22, and that means a brand new chance to get rewards in both MyTeam and The City. It’s now Winter in The City, as the town has been decked out in holiday-themed decorations. And as you might be aware by now, levels have once again been reset in The City for Season 3. New level rewards for Season 3: Iced Out are now out, and here’s what you can get this season.
All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 3 Iced Out rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|White Iced Out T-Shirt
|2
|Iced Out basketball
|3
|New Player Indicator
|4
|New Player Banner Options
|5
|Tissot Watch
|6
|New Jumpshot Release Animation
|7
|New Season 3 Emotes
|8
|MyTeam Free Agent Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|10
|New Player Indicator
|11
|Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|12
|New Season 3 Emotes
|13
|New Player Banner Options
|14
|2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Interior Standing Dunk)
|15
|Season 3 Jewelry Pack
|16
|New Season 3 Emotes
|17
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|18
|MyTeam Clutch Shooter Badge Pack
|19
|New Player Banner Options
|20
|New Season 3 Emotes
|21
|Iced Out Scarf
|22
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|23
|2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Ball Handle)
|24
|MyTeam Diamond Shoe Colorway Pack
|25
|New Season 3 Emotes
|26
|Enhanced Daily Rewards
|27
|New Player Banner Options
|28
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|29
|Iced Out Ugly Sweater
|30
|Red Glider
|31
|2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Driving Dunk)
|32
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|33
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|34
|New Player Banner Options
|35
|Holiday Pack
|36
|MyTeam NBA Moments Player Pack
|37
|Iced Out Suit
|38
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Animated Iced Out Clothing Bundle
Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Iced Out t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 3 and raise that level again.
Season 3 is slated to end on January 14, 2022.