NBA 2K22 The City: Season 3 Iced Out rewards – All levels, items, and more

We’ve hit Season 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s Season 3 in NBA 2K22, and that means a brand new chance to get rewards in both MyTeam and The City. It’s now Winter in The City, as the town has been decked out in holiday-themed decorations. And as you might be aware by now, levels have once again been reset in The City for Season 3. New level rewards for Season 3: Iced Out are now out, and here’s what you can get this season.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 3 Iced Out rewards

LevelReward
1White Iced Out T-Shirt
2Iced Out basketball
3New Player Indicator
4New Player Banner Options
5Tissot Watch
6New Jumpshot Release Animation
7New Season 3 Emotes
8MyTeam Free Agent Giannis Antetokounmpo
92XP Coin (30 Minutes)
10New Player Indicator
11Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
12New Season 3 Emotes
13New Player Banner Options
142K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Interior Standing Dunk)
15Season 3 Jewelry Pack
16New Season 3 Emotes
172XP Coin (60 Minutes)
18MyTeam Clutch Shooter Badge Pack
19New Player Banner Options
20New Season 3 Emotes
21Iced Out Scarf
22Skill Boosts (10 Games)
232K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Ball Handle)
24MyTeam Diamond Shoe Colorway Pack
25New Season 3 Emotes
26Enhanced Daily Rewards
27New Player Banner Options
282XP Coin (60 Minutes)
29Iced Out Ugly Sweater
30Red Glider
312K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Driving Dunk)
322XP Coin (120 Minutes)
33Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
34New Player Banner Options
35Holiday Pack
36MyTeam NBA Moments Player Pack
37Iced Out Suit
382XP Coin (120 Minutes)
39Extra Badge Point
40Animated Iced Out Clothing Bundle

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Iced Out t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 3 and raise that level again.

Season 3 is slated to end on January 14, 2022.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved