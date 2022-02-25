NBA 2K22 The City Season 5 Power Within rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 5 of MyCareer and The Neighborhood/City hit the courts on February 25. This season is called Power Within and features all kinds of anime-inspired gear for players to earn. With all of your levels reset, it’s time to start the grind back to Level 40 and pick up all of the rewards. Let’s take a look at everything available.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 5 Power Within rewards

Level Reward 1 Power Within Shirt 2 Power Within Basketball 3 New Player Indicator 4 New Player Banners 5 +1 Interior Defense Breakthrough Gear 6 New Jumpshot Release Animation 7 New Season Emotes 8 Free Agent Paolo Banchero MyTeam Card 9 2XP Coin (30 min.) 10 New Player Indicator 11 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 12 New Season Emotes 13 New Player Banners 14 Power Within Rui Shirt 15 +1 Midrange Breakthrough Gear 16 New Season Emotes 17 Power Within Gloves 18 Flash 5 MyTeam Pack 19 New Player Banners 20 New Season Emotes 21 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 22 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 23 Power Within Shorts 24 New Player Banners 25 New Season Emotes 26 Extra Daily Rewards 27 MyTeam: Power within Deluxe Pack 28 2XP Coin (60 min.) 29 Power Within Helmet 30 Hoverboard 31 +1 Layup Breakthrough Gear 32 2XP coin (120 min.) 33 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 34 New Player Banners 35 Power Within Backpack 36 10 Pack Signature Series MyTeam Box 37 Power Within Suit 38 2XP Coin (120 min.) 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Free Affiliation Mascot

This season pass is set to expire on April 8.