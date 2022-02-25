NBA 2K22 The City Season 5 Power Within rewards – All levels, items, and more
Discover the Power Within.
Season 5 of MyCareer and The Neighborhood/City hit the courts on February 25. This season is called Power Within and features all kinds of anime-inspired gear for players to earn. With all of your levels reset, it’s time to start the grind back to Level 40 and pick up all of the rewards. Let’s take a look at everything available.
All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 5 Power Within rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Power Within Shirt
|2
|Power Within Basketball
|3
|New Player Indicator
|4
|New Player Banners
|5
|+1 Interior Defense Breakthrough Gear
|6
|New Jumpshot Release Animation
|7
|New Season Emotes
|8
|Free Agent Paolo Banchero MyTeam Card
|9
|2XP Coin (30 min.)
|10
|New Player Indicator
|11
|Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|12
|New Season Emotes
|13
|New Player Banners
|14
|Power Within Rui Shirt
|15
|+1 Midrange Breakthrough Gear
|16
|New Season Emotes
|17
|Power Within Gloves
|18
|Flash 5 MyTeam Pack
|19
|New Player Banners
|20
|New Season Emotes
|21
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|22
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|23
|Power Within Shorts
|24
|New Player Banners
|25
|New Season Emotes
|26
|Extra Daily Rewards
|27
|MyTeam: Power within Deluxe Pack
|28
|2XP Coin (60 min.)
|29
|Power Within Helmet
|30
|Hoverboard
|31
|+1 Layup Breakthrough Gear
|32
|2XP coin (120 min.)
|33
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|34
|New Player Banners
|35
|Power Within Backpack
|36
|10 Pack Signature Series MyTeam Box
|37
|Power Within Suit
|38
|2XP Coin (120 min.)
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Free Affiliation Mascot
This season pass is set to expire on April 8.