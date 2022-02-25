NBA 2K22 The City Season 5 Power Within rewards – All levels, items, and more

Discover the Power Within.

Image via 2K Sports

Season 5 of MyCareer and The Neighborhood/City hit the courts on February 25. This season is called Power Within and features all kinds of anime-inspired gear for players to earn. With all of your levels reset, it’s time to start the grind back to Level 40 and pick up all of the rewards. Let’s take a look at everything available.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 5 Power Within rewards

LevelReward
1Power Within Shirt
2Power Within Basketball
3New Player Indicator
4New Player Banners
5+1 Interior Defense Breakthrough Gear
6New Jumpshot Release Animation
7New Season Emotes
8Free Agent Paolo Banchero MyTeam Card
92XP Coin (30 min.)
10New Player Indicator
11Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
12New Season Emotes
13New Player Banners
14Power Within Rui Shirt
15+1 Midrange Breakthrough Gear
16New Season Emotes
17Power Within Gloves
18Flash 5 MyTeam Pack
19New Player Banners
20New Season Emotes
21Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
22Skill Boosts (10 Games)
23Power Within Shorts
24New Player Banners
25New Season Emotes
26Extra Daily Rewards
27MyTeam: Power within Deluxe Pack
282XP Coin (60 min.)
29Power Within Helmet
30Hoverboard
31+1 Layup Breakthrough Gear
322XP coin (120 min.)
33Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
34New Player Banners
35Power Within Backpack
3610 Pack Signature Series MyTeam Box
37Power Within Suit
382XP Coin (120 min.)
39Extra Badge Point
40Free Affiliation Mascot

This season pass is set to expire on April 8.

