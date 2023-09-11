NBA 2K24: Full Season 1 Rewards List – Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass Explained

This year is a paradigm shift in NBA 2K24. For the first time ever, MyTeam and MyCareer have a combined XP reward path. Not only that, but there’s also a paid rewards track on top of the base rewards. We’re here to make sure you understand every reward and where it comes from.

From VC, XP coins, and cosmetic rewards, the Season Pass for NBA 2K24 has a range of different rewards on offer. Here’s a list of all of the rewards you can get in Season 1 for NBA 2K24.

Related: NBA 2K24: How to Unlock Floor Setters

NBA 2K24 Season One Reward List

Screenshot by Gamepur

The NBA 2K24 season 1 pass has over 100 rewards to unlock across the basic and premium tier. Keep in mind that Season 1 of NBA 2K24 ends on Friday, October 20.

Level MyTeam Reward MyCareer Reward VIP Reward 1 Free Agent (95) Lebron James card Season 1 Tee Season 1 Starter Pack 2 30 min Double XP Coin Season 1 Ball 2,500 VC 3 2 MyTeam tokens 30 min Double XP Coin 30 5 Game Skill Boosts 4 2 Ascension picks Waves Shot Meter 5 Ascension picks 5 ‘24 NBA Series 1 pack Anchor Player Indicator 2,500 VC 6 1 Hour Double XP Coin Buckets Perfect Release Animation Michael Jordan Player Banner 7 Season 1 Ball and Uniform Milwaukee Bucks & Jaylen Brown Banners 2 1 Hour Double MyTeam XP 8 Gold Prize Ball +1 Close Shot Accessory 2,500 VC 9 3 Ascension picks Scholar C Tier Badge Perk 15 5-Game Gatorade Boosts 10 Emerald Kevin Garnet Beach Collection Flip Flops Diamond Shoe+Badge Pack 11 Gold Shoe Boost Option pack 1 Hour Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 12 3 MyTeam token Miami Heat & Utah Jazz Banners 2 1 Hour Double XP Coin 13 1 Hour XP Coin Season 1 Emote Pack 1 7 Ascension picks 14 4 Ascension picks Atom Player Indicator 2,500 VC 15 Emerald Jordan Clarkson MyTeam card Season 1 Ball Trail Beach Collection Rashguard Top 16 Emerald Prize Ball +1 Block Boosted Accessory 2 1 Hour Double XP Coins 17 Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack Tim Duncan & Jimmy Butler Banners 2,500 18 1 Hour Double XP Coin Scholar Teir-B Badge Perk 30 5-game Skill Boosts 19 5 Ascension picks 1 Hour Double XP Coin Hall of Fame Bage Option Pack 20 Saphire Vlade Divac Light Up Electric Skateboard 2,500 VC 21 Diamond Shoe Ball Drop Silver Floor Setter 2 1 Hour MyCareer Double XP Coin 22 Saphire Prize Ball Season 1 Emote Pack #2 2 1 Hour MyTeam Double XP Coin 23 Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack +1 Mid Range Boosted Accessory 2,500 VC 24 6 Ascension picks 60 10 Game Skill Boosts 30 10 Game Gatorade Boosts 25 Ruby Bradley Beal Golden Patch Hairstyle 5,000 MT Tokens 26 1 Hour Double XP Coin Kevin Durant & Carmelo Anthony Player Banners 2,500 VC 27 Ruby Prize Ball 1 Hour Double XP coin 2 1 Hour MyCareer Double XP Coin 28 5 MyTeam tokens Beach Collection Snorkel Mask 8 Ascension picks 29 7 Ascension picks Scholar A-Tier Badge Perk 2,500 VC 30 2023 All-Star Wheel Spin Wearable Mascot Costume 30 MyCareer Skill Boosts 31 1 Hour Double XP Coin Season 1 Emote Pack 3 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 32 8 Ascension picks Lebron James & Nikola Jokic Player Banners 5000 VC 33 Amethyst Coach Phil Jackson card 30 10 Game Gatorade Boosts 6 30 Min MyCareer Double XP Coins 34 Amethyst Prize Ball 1 Hour Double XP Coin 6 30 Min MyTeam Double XP Coins 35 Amethyst Magic Johnson Season 1 Snakeskin Suit 5,000 VC 36 10 Ascension picks Overalls Outfit Kobe Jersey Set 37 2 Hour Double XP Coin 2 Hour Double XP Coin 15,000 MT points 38 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack Scholar S-Tier Badge Perk 10,000 VC 39 25,000 MT points Pogo Stick Glow-in-the Dark Pogo Stick 40 Diamond Kyrie Irving Gold Floor Setter Pro Pass Kyrie Irving

Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass in NBA 2K24

Image via 2K

Aside from the basic free tier in the NBA 2K24 season pass, you also have the option to purchase the Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass. The Pro Pass offers access to the premium reward track which contains an additional 40 rewards. While the Hall of Fame Pass provides everything in the Pro Pass, along with a 15% XP booster for the entire season, 10 level skips for the season reward track, and one additional reward.

You can check your progress in the Season Rewards menu. At the end of each season the progression is reset, which for Season 1 will be Friday, October 20.

How to earn Season XP in NBA 2K24

For the first time ever, XP is not earned by completing objectives or missions, but rather through gameplay. This is done by playing all of the different modes in the MyCareer Park and The REC, as well as the entirety of MyTeam.

The important note here is that while NBA games are very useful for getting both VC and badge progress, you cannot earn season XP in NBA games. Because of this, it’s our recommendation that if you want to reach level 40 each season, you focus on MyTeam when playing alone, as it will always net you a reward. Keep in mind that when you use Double XP Coins, they run in real-time, so make sure you stay locked into your games and don’t focus too much on menus when that time is ticking away.