NBA 2K24: Full Season 1 Rewards List – Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass Explained
Learn how to start NBA 2K24 on the right foot and collect up to 120 different rewards.
This year is a paradigm shift in NBA 2K24. For the first time ever, MyTeam and MyCareer have a combined XP reward path. Not only that, but there’s also a paid rewards track on top of the base rewards. We’re here to make sure you understand every reward and where it comes from.
From VC, XP coins, and cosmetic rewards, the Season Pass for NBA 2K24 has a range of different rewards on offer. Here’s a list of all of the rewards you can get in Season 1 for NBA 2K24.
NBA 2K24 Season One Reward List
The NBA 2K24 season 1 pass has over 100 rewards to unlock across the basic and premium tier. Keep in mind that Season 1 of NBA 2K24 ends on Friday, October 20.
|Level
|MyTeam Reward
|MyCareer Reward
|VIP Reward
|1
|Free Agent (95) Lebron James card
|Season 1 Tee
|Season 1 Starter Pack
|2
|30 min Double XP Coin
|Season 1 Ball
|2,500 VC
|3
|2 MyTeam tokens
|30 min Double XP Coin
|30 5 Game Skill Boosts
|4
|2 Ascension picks
|Waves Shot Meter
|5 Ascension picks
|5
|‘24 NBA Series 1 pack
|Anchor Player Indicator
|2,500 VC
|6
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|Buckets Perfect Release Animation
|Michael Jordan Player Banner
|7
|Season 1 Ball and Uniform
|Milwaukee Bucks & Jaylen Brown Banners
|2 1 Hour Double MyTeam XP
|8
|Gold Prize Ball
|+1 Close Shot Accessory
|2,500 VC
|9
|3 Ascension picks
|Scholar C Tier Badge Perk
|15 5-Game Gatorade Boosts
|10
|Emerald Kevin Garnet
|Beach Collection Flip Flops
|Diamond Shoe+Badge Pack
|11
|Gold Shoe Boost Option pack
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|12
|3 MyTeam token
|Miami Heat & Utah Jazz Banners
|2 1 Hour Double XP Coin
|13
|1 Hour XP Coin
|Season 1 Emote Pack 1
|7 Ascension picks
|14
|4 Ascension picks
|Atom Player Indicator
|2,500 VC
|15
|Emerald Jordan Clarkson MyTeam card
|Season 1 Ball Trail
|Beach Collection Rashguard Top
|16
|Emerald Prize Ball
|+1 Block Boosted Accessory
|2 1 Hour Double XP Coins
|17
|Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack
|Tim Duncan & Jimmy Butler Banners
|2,500
|18
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|Scholar Teir-B Badge Perk
|30 5-game Skill Boosts
|19
|5 Ascension picks
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|Hall of Fame Bage Option Pack
|20
|Saphire Vlade Divac
|Light Up Electric Skateboard
|2,500 VC
|21
|Diamond Shoe Ball Drop
|Silver Floor Setter
|2 1 Hour MyCareer Double XP Coin
|22
|Saphire Prize Ball
|Season 1 Emote Pack #2
|2 1 Hour MyTeam Double XP Coin
|23
|Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack
|+1 Mid Range Boosted Accessory
|2,500 VC
|24
|6 Ascension picks
|60 10 Game Skill Boosts
|30 10 Game Gatorade Boosts
|25
|Ruby Bradley Beal
|Golden Patch Hairstyle
|5,000 MT Tokens
|26
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|Kevin Durant & Carmelo Anthony Player Banners
|2,500 VC
|27
|Ruby Prize Ball
|1 Hour Double XP coin
|2 1 Hour MyCareer Double XP Coin
|28
|5 MyTeam tokens
|Beach Collection Snorkel Mask
|8 Ascension picks
|29
|7 Ascension picks
|Scholar A-Tier Badge Perk
|2,500 VC
|30
|2023 All-Star Wheel Spin
|Wearable Mascot Costume
|30 MyCareer Skill Boosts
|31
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|Season 1 Emote Pack 3
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|32
|8 Ascension picks
|Lebron James & Nikola Jokic Player Banners
|5000 VC
|33
|Amethyst Coach Phil Jackson card
|30 10 Game Gatorade Boosts
|6 30 Min MyCareer Double XP Coins
|34
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|6 30 Min MyTeam Double XP Coins
|35
|Amethyst Magic Johnson
|Season 1 Snakeskin Suit
|5,000 VC
|36
|10 Ascension picks
|Overalls Outfit
|Kobe Jersey Set
|37
|2 Hour Double XP Coin
|2 Hour Double XP Coin
|15,000 MT points
|38
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|Scholar S-Tier Badge Perk
|10,000 VC
|39
|25,000 MT points
|Pogo Stick
|Glow-in-the Dark Pogo Stick
|40
|Diamond Kyrie Irving
|Gold Floor Setter
|Pro Pass Kyrie Irving
Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass in NBA 2K24
Aside from the basic free tier in the NBA 2K24 season pass, you also have the option to purchase the Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass. The Pro Pass offers access to the premium reward track which contains an additional 40 rewards. While the Hall of Fame Pass provides everything in the Pro Pass, along with a 15% XP booster for the entire season, 10 level skips for the season reward track, and one additional reward.
You can check your progress in the Season Rewards menu. At the end of each season the progression is reset, which for Season 1 will be Friday, October 20.
How to earn Season XP in NBA 2K24
For the first time ever, XP is not earned by completing objectives or missions, but rather through gameplay. This is done by playing all of the different modes in the MyCareer Park and The REC, as well as the entirety of MyTeam.
The important note here is that while NBA games are very useful for getting both VC and badge progress, you cannot earn season XP in NBA games. Because of this, it’s our recommendation that if you want to reach level 40 each season, you focus on MyTeam when playing alone, as it will always net you a reward. Keep in mind that when you use Double XP Coins, they run in real-time, so make sure you stay locked into your games and don’t focus too much on menus when that time is ticking away.