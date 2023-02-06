Official Roblox Reaper 2 Trello and Discord links

Game development is only partly about making the game. You also need to make sure that people know about your game, especially when it comes to standing out among the millions of experiences available on Roblox, something that the team behind Reaper 2 is very good at. Many Roblox developers use Trello and Discord to tell their fans more about what is happening in their games. If you’re looking for the official Trello board and Discord server for Roblox Reaper 2, here are their links.

Roblox Reaper 2 Trello board link

Trello is a great tool for organizing teams across wide geographic regions, but it also works well for presenting a lot of information in a very logical way. The Reaper 2 Trello board offers lots of information about the game’s mechanics but it also offers a huge amount of info about the world of Bleach, which is the anime that inspired Reaper 2. From Soul Reapers to Quincies to Hollows, this Trello has everything you could want to know about the show.

The one thing that you won’t find on the Trello board is codes for Reaper 2, but that is available from other sources. Everything else is laid out and waiting for you to read. If you have a question about this Roblox experience, this should be your first stop.

Roblox Reaper 2 Discord server link

There are mountains of anime games on Roblox, so there is clearly a community out there ready for experiences like Reaper 2. Many game developers create Discord servers to help them organize their fans in one place, allowing them to connect to each other and with the people creating the game. If you want to join in the conversation around Reaper 2, you can join it here.

The Reaper 2 Discord server has channels for reporting bugs, chatting with other fans, and offering to team up against the Hollows. It is also a good place to visit if you want to find out about upcoming events in the game or see when new content will be released.