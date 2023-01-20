How to make a Discord server

Discord remains an incredibly reliable method of communicating with familiar friends and like-minded people. Since its release, a multitude of servers each with their own purpose have been created and most of them have gone on to amass thousands of unique users. Most of the time, however, people that use the popular social app often prefer communicating with their friends privately in their own respective Discord servers. Luckily, we’re here to show you how you can make one.

How do you create a Discord server?

To make a Discord server, navigate to the sidebar that contains the current list of servers you’ve already joined. You will then have to scroll downwards until you reach the circular node with a plus sign in the middle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve pressed this icon, you’ll be taken to the “Create Your Server” screen wherein you’ll be given the choice to either start your own server from scratch or choose from a variety of specifically themed server templates.

If you choose to create your own, you’ll initially be given a server that only has one text channel and one voice channel. However, you will easily be able to add more by simply pressing on the plus buttons found beside each of the channel categories.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other hand, selecting a template will create a server that already has additional text and voice channels, each with their own specific purpose. For instance, if you choose the Gaming template, it will create a server that has an added clips-and-highlights text channel and a gaming voice channel.

After you’ve chosen the option that you want, you will then be given the option of either creating the server for your friends or for a community. The former will make it a private server while the latter makes it public. You can also choose to skip this option if you’re having trouble deciding.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With your server type selected, you will finally be given the chance to name and upload a photo for your own server. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to follow Discord’s community guidelines when picking out the name and image.