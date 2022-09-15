One Piece Odyssey preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based RPG featuring the straw hat crew from the popular anime, One Piece. They find themselves on the mysterious island Waford, and lose their powers, which they will need to regain as they progress through the game. Odyssey will officially release on January 13, and you can preorder your copy to prepare for the launch day. There are multiple editions to pick from. This guide covers all One Piece Odyssey preorder editions for you to pick from and their bonuses.

All One Piece Odyssey preorder editions

Standard edition

The Standard edition of the game only comes with the base game. However, if you preorder the game before it releases, you will receive 10 Energy Apples, 3 Golden Jelly, 10 Excited Apples, and the Travelling Outfit set, which is available on the Standard edition, and every edition above it, so long as you preorder.

Related: One Piece Odyssey story details revealed along with new screenshots

Image via Bandai Namco

Deluxe edition

The deluxe edition of One Piece Odyssey is a step up from the Standard version. This comes with the Drop Rate Up Petit Jewelry to increase the drop rate of loot and items, an HP Conversion Petite Jewelry to restore health after attacking an enemy, the Sniper King traveling outfit, future DLC, and 100,000 Berries at the start.

Image via Bandai Namco

Collector’s edition

The Collector’s Edition is the largest version available for One Piece Odyssey fans. It comes with everything we’ve already listed and the exclusive Monkey. D. Luffy and Lim figurine, an exclusive Steelbook of the game, postcards, and The Collector’s box.

You will need to purchase the Collector’s Edition from the official store, while the other two versions, the Standard and Deluxe edition, are available from multiple retailers. You can review those on the Bandai Namco website.