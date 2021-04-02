Outriders Anomaly Power – what it does and how to increase it

As you play through Outriders, you may notice a stat on your character screen called Anomaly Power. If you are wondering what this is, we will break it down in this article. Anomaly Power serves a very important function in all builds, and needs to be considered vital for three main areas.

Anomaly Power dictates how much damage you will do with your melee ability, you class skills, and any status effects you inflict upon the enemy. This makes it a very powerful stat, as it buffs damage output in three different areas, so it worth investing in for the vast majority of builds. Needless to say, the higher it is, the better.

How to increase Anomaly Power

Anomaly Power can be increase in a couple of different ways. The first is from armor bonuses. All armor pieces in the game can convey different benefits and buffs. They will normally increase a stat, or a group of stats, such as armor, weapon damage, or max health. They can also give buffs to Anomaly Power.

If you are on the hunt for more Anomaly Power, make sure you check every armor piece that drops. Sometimes you might need to sacrifice a little health or armor in favor of doing more damage, so keep that in mind.

The second way to increase your Anomaly Power is through the class tree. As you rank up you will unlock Class Points that can be spent on nodes in the skill tree. Some of the nodes will increase your Anomaly Power, so are a prime investment for anyone looking to really level their enemies with their skills.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.