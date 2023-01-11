Roblox World of Stands codes (January 2023)

Roblox World of Stands is an incredible game based on the popular Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. In the game, you need to complete various quests, defeat thugs, and discover newer things to earn the in-game goodies. These goodies include stands that you can use to summon a companion to help you on your journey.

Getting started in Roblox World of Stands can be challenging, especially with all the advanced players roaming around. You can overcome it by using the game’s working codes to get some boosts early in the game. The codes grant you free stands to use and up your game.

All Roblox World of Stands codes list

Roblox World of Stands codes (Working)

REDEMPTION — Reward: free stand (requires level 15 to redeem)

Roblox World of Stands codes (Expired)

WOSRELEASE1 — Reward: free shiny arrow stand

How to redeem codes in Roblox World of Stands

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Roblox World of Stands.

Launch Roblox World of Stands on your device,

Click on the three lines in the bottom left corner.

Select the settings option from the menu.

You will see a space to enter the codes on the right side.

Type any working code in it and hit Redeem to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox World of Stands codes?

The best way to get new codes for Roblox World of Stands is to follow the game’s developer on Twitter. There are occasional tweets with all new working codes and updates on when new codes will be out. You can also join the game’s Discord server for more information about codes.

Why are my Roblox World of Stands codes not working?

If your Roblox World of Stands codes are not working, it is likely one of the two reasons. First, you might be making an error when typing the code into the game. Second, a specific code might have expired over time, and the game will tell you if that is the case.

How to get your first stand arrow in Roblox World of Stands.

Follow the steps below to get your first stand in Roblox World of Stands.

Talk to Jonathan Joestar in the Joestar Mansion. You will get a quest to defeat three thugs outside. Go and defeat them. Come back to talk to Jonathan Joestar, and you will get your Arrow Stand.

What is Roblox World of Stands?

Roblox World of Stands is a game about Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series. Like the anime, you have different stands and superhuman powers that you can use to defeat various enemies and other players. There are many quests and a world full of Jojo surprises for you to explore. This game is a must-try if you are big on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.