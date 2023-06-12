Overwatch 2: The 10 Best Professional Players

Overwatch 2 is a highly competitive game, with players working together on a five-player team to complete the objective against the enemy team. There are multiple competitive teams that face off against each other in the Overwatch 2 league, with world-class players.

We’ve gone through many of these Overwatch 2 teams and want to highlight some key players that have appeared throughout the competitive scene. These are some of the best Overwatch 2 players that play the game professionally.

The Best Overwatch 2 Players

Beom-jun Lee – Gargoyle

Beom-jun Lee, known as Gargoyle, serves in the team’s tank role and mostly prefers to play as D.VA but has been known to swap over to Sigma or, even more rarely, Zarya. Gargoyle served much of his time playing on the Floria Mayhem team but has switched to the Houston Outlaws for Overwatch 2.

Christopher Smith – Cjay

Christopher Smith, who plays Cjay, serves the role of Support for his team. His favorite character to use is Baptiste, but he’s been known to try using Ana, or even Moira and Zenyatta, in this role. Cjay has primarily competed in the Overwatch Contenders and took first place while playing on the Northwood University team during the Playoffs for the Overwatch Collegiate Championship Series of 2023. He now plays for the Los Angeles Valiant.

Dante Cruz – Danteh

Dante Cruz, the person behind the character Danteh, plays the Tank role for his team. Although his primary choice has always been Winston, he’s been switching it up with the introduction of Ramattra and has been using them for the 2023 season. Danteh previously played on the Houston Outlaws for part of 2020 and 2022, but he’s currently on the Los Angeles Gladiators for the 2023 Overwatch League competition.

Huy Trinh – Mirror

Huy Trinh, who plays as Mirror, participates in the Overwatch League in the Tank role. For 2023, he’s primarily been playing as Ramattra but has pivoted to Winston occasionally and has seen time playing Sigma or D.VA. Mirror previously played for the Los Angeles Gladiators for several years but switched to the Washington Justice for the 2023 Overwatch League.

Gyutae Hawng – Belosrea

Gyutae Hawng, who plays as Belosrea, is his team’s Tank role. The most recurring character he uses is Winston, although he has switched to Reinhard, Wrecking Ball, and Ramattra, although these are rarely seen. Belosrea mostly played in the Contenders during 2021 but played in the Overwatch League in 2022 with the Philadelphia Fusion. For the Overwatch League for 2023, he’s playing for Seoul Infernal.

Jae Hee Yoon – MN3

Jae Hee Yoon, who plays as MN3, is one of his team’s damage dealers in the DPS role. His favorite characters to pick are usually Sombra, Ashe, Hanzo, and Cassidy, but he has been known to play Widowmaker, although rarely. MN3 played on the Philadelphia Fusion for 2022 but swapped over to the Seoul Infernal for the 2023 Overwatch League.

Jae Won Lee – Lip

Jae Won Lee, commonly referred to as Lip, primarily plays as his team’s damage dealer, switching between Sombra, Echo, Widowmaker, Sombra, and on occasion, has played as Cassidy. Lip had placed first multiple times throughout his career in the Overwatch League when he played Shanghai Dragons. However, he has returned to the competitive scene in Overwatch 2 for the Atlanta Reign.

Jihawn Lee – Ade

Jihawn Lees, the player behind Ade, plays the DPS role for his team. His three favorite characters are Hanzo, Sojourn, and Sombra, but he’s been known to use Ashe and Soldier: 76 every so often, depending on the team’s composition. Similar to Cjay, Ade has been playing through the Overwatch Contender series for quite some time and has gone over to the Overwatch League for the 2023 season, playing for the same team, Sin Prisa Gaming.

Jin Seo Kim – Shu

Jin Seo Kim, who plays Shu, is in the Support role for his team. His all-time preferred character to play is Ana, who he has been known to use Baptiste, and sometimes Moira. Shu spent much of his competitive career in 2021 and 2022 playing for the Los Angeles Gladiators before switching to the Houston Outlaws for the 2023 season.

Yeonghan Kim – SP9RK1E

Yeonghan Kim, also known as SP9RK1E, plays as his team’s damage dealer, switching between Tracer, Genji, and Mei, although he’s been known to play Reaper and Echo. SP9REK1E has bounced around to several teams, playing for the Element Mystic, Paris Eternal, then settling to work with the Dallas Fuel, where he still plays as the team’s DPS in Overwatch 2.