Payday 3: How to Steal Crypto Wallet in Rock The Cradle

The big prize for you in Payday 3’s Rock The Cradle mission is the Crypto Wallet. It’s a massive reward for you to acquire, but you need to make sure none of the alarms have gone off to acquire it. If an alarm goes off, the crypto wallet is deleted, and you’ll have to steal from the residents to get a reward from the heist.

There are several ways you can obtain the crypto wallet, and one of the best ways to do this is by sneaking into the VIP area, without putting on your mask, and being let through by the bouncers. Here’s what you need to know about how to steal the Crypto Wallet in Payday 3’s Rock The Cradle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leading up to this part of the heist, I was able to sneak through the front entrance after getting a pair of authenticated VIP cards. This long process allowed me to enter the VIP area without putting on my mask and remaining undetected in Rock The Cradle.

How To Get Into IT Room in Rock The Cradle

After you have access to this area, I recommend crouching down and grabbing the blue keycard off the bouncer at the VIP entrance. He should have one in his back pocket, and you won’t have to try stealing one in the VIP club during this Payday 3 mission. Once you have that, it’s time to track down the IT Room.

Make your way down to the VIP area, and the IT room should be on the right side of the club. This room will have a mission waypoint indicator, making it easy to track down. However, it is guarded. I was able to go to the right of the IT room and sneak into the accounting office to get inside without alerting the guard, after completing the Payday 3 lockpicking game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The entrance you unlock will take you up to the second floor to the accounting office, but you can unlock a small vent leading up to the second floor. This will get you into the IT Room, allowing you to avoid trying to sneak by the guard with your Payday 3 team.

How To Cut The Power To The IT Room in Rock The Cradle

When you arrive at the IT Room, you can approach this next task in the mission in two ways. You can choose to cut power to the IT room or try getting the accountant to get you through the biometric scanner, preventing you from stealing the Crypto Wallet in this Payday 3 mission. For this part, I found it easier to cut the power to the IT room. Before you leave the room, look for the whiteboard to the right of the vent, and you’ll see how you can reset the power.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to make sure to memorize what’s written on this whiteboard as it has to do with the electrical area that connects to the IT power to reach the crypto wallet in Payday 3. To access this area, return to the stairs that brought you down to the VIP area, and look for the locked room that requires a blue keycard, which is why you need to steal one from the bouncer guarding the VIP area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After using your keycard to get access to this area, look at all the numbers above the various switches, and remember what was written on the whiteboard. This will change on every playthrough for this mission in Payday 3. For my run, it was the blue switch underneath L115. You’ll now be instructed to make your way to the accounting office to reset the biometric scanner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How To Reset Biometric Scanner in Rock The Cradle

You’ll need to make your way back through the way we came to reach the IT Room, but go up to the second floor. The entrance to the accounting office is here, but a camera protects it. Make sure to begin lockpicking minigame to gain access to this area when the camera is turned away, and not while it’s looking at you, setting off the alarms in your mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get inside, interact with the computer on the desk and you can override the biometric scanner protecting the Crypto Wallet in this Payday 3 mission. When you complete the override, make your way back to the IT room, and you can secure the Crypto Wallet. The last thing you must do is make it out without being seen. You have the option to secure more loot by opening up the vault during Rock the Cradle, or you can escape.