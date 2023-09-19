Payday 3: How to Get Into VIP Area in Rock The Cradle

There are heists where you can improvise if things get loud in Payday 3, and then there are heists like Rock The Cradle, and you have to be exceptionally quiet. The moment the alarms go off, the cryptocurrency wallet deletes itself, and the entire heist will be for nothing. One of the first steps you need to do is get access to the VIP area.

The VIP area is where you’ll have the best chance to reach the cryptocurrency wallet, but there are several bouncers guarding the entrance to it. You can go about getting into this area in several ways, but you have to make sure the alarm never goes off. Here’s what you need to know about how to get access to the VIP Area in Payday 3’s Rock The Cradle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways you can go about trying to get into the VIP Club. You can choose to grab several blank VIP passes to use on the bouncers, or you can choose to distract them by messing with the DJ booth in Payday 3. I found that getting the blank VIP passes was the better route between these two options.

How to Search Cassandra Rifkin’s Office in Rock The Cradle

The one who holds the VIP passes is Cassandra Rifkin. She has an office on the second floor, above the VIP room. One of the best ways to reach is by making your way to the entrance and taking a route to the next floor. This is a private area in Payday 3, so anyone who sees you up there does consider you trespassing. The guard who stands in front of this reserved area is not always there, so you need to wait for him to walk away before heading up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the second floor, there is a guard who patrols on the right side and two cameras in the middle. You need to make it to the other side of this area, and then lockpick the door next to the sign that says “Staff Only” area, and you can reach a back area, which will have a pair of cameras protecting it in Payday 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you go through the hallway, head to the right and you’ll be behind the DJ booth, next to Cassandra’s office. You can make it inside, however, you’ll discover that there is a cabinet protecting the passes, and you’ll need to hack Cassandra’s phone to access it.

How to Hack Rifkin’s Phone in Rock The Cradle

Screenshot by Gamepur

She’ll be wandering around the top and bottom floors of the club during this Payday 3 mission. You have to sneak up behind her, interact with the phone in her back pocket, and then stay within a small radius near her, remaining close to her before the hack is complete. Once it is, you can now make your way back up to her office, and use the QR code to open up the cabinet protecting the blank VIP Passes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have the passes, the next step is to authenticate them. You’ll be able to do it by backtracking a bit to the second floor of the main area, at the entrance to Neon Cradle. On the second floor is a small device you can use with your Payday 3 team to validate the passes. It will be on the table next to the computer, in the reserved area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although I can confirm that you won’t be able to pick up these passes after you have been masked up, these are an alternative for you to complete if you plan to do this entire mission in stealth in Payday 3. Even if you don’t do the rest of the mission in complete stealth, it’s a good starting point for you to steal the Cryptocurrency Wallet.