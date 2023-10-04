Persona 5 Tactica: Platforms, Preorders, & Trailer

Persona 5 Tactica is the upcoming Tactical RPG from Atlus and a spinoff of the popular Persona 5 JRPG released in 2016. The game will again see players join the Phantom Thieves on a new mission with new characters, gameplay, story, and art style while retaining all the charm the series and its characters are known for.

If you are interested in this new take on the Persona 5 title, we’ve got all the details on the upcoming release in this guide, including the release date, platforms, preorders, and trailers.

Everything to Know About Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica is the upcoming spinoff based on the popular JRPG Persona 5 and will see the return of Joker, Morgana, and all the Phantom Thieves in a new adventure that will take the series into a new genre.

The game will take place during the events of Persona 5, and sees players explore new styles of the metaverse, with Joker and Morgana being the only two unaffected by brainwashing from Marie, the game’s antagonist and leader of the Legionnaires. As you free your friends, you’ll work with the Rebel Corps and their leader, Erina, to save and free these new strange universes with all the flair and thievery fans have come to love.

This time around, players can expect a tactical RPG with a turn-based grid battle system and several mechanics and features that will provide a fresh way to expereince and play as the Thieves. This includes plenty of returning features from the series, such as elemental effects, fusing personas, dialogue options, and several from the genre, like cover, elevations, and abilities.

Persona 5 Tactica will also feature several unique mechanics such as voltage, a meter that, once filled, lets you pull off powerful attacks, skill trees and growth points for extra customization and variety, and triple threat attacks, which see you surround and attack enemies all at once with multiple characters. All in all, it is shaping up to be another stellar addition to the Persona 5 collection of games.

What Is the Release Date for Persona 5 Tactica?

Persona 5 Tactica will release on November 17, 2023, for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game will also be on Xbox Game Pass on release.

All Preorders and Editions of Persona 5 Tactica

There are two versions of Persona 5 Tactica that players can preorder, both of which come with a few extra goodies. Every preorder will come with the Orpheus Picaro and Izanagi Picaro personas DLC, which players can summon and use right from the game’s early moments.

Standard Edition

The standard edition is available in both physical and digital versions and comes with the base games and the preorder DLC. For the physical edition (which is only available for console), you’ll also get a couple of coasters with the game. This is your simple version for those who want the game, and it will cost you $59.99/£49.99.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The digital deluxe edition has some extra content and customization options for players. This edition has the game, the preorder bonus DLC, and three pieces of extra DLC. There is the Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack, which includes additional characters Akeci and Kasumi in a different story involving a graffiti artist, as well as tough challenges stages and some unique unit formation that are added to subsequent playthroughs.

There is also the Picaro Summoning Pack & Raoul, which includes “Picaro” versions of multiple personas that will be free to summon the first time, though it’s unknown if this has any game difference yet. Lastly, there is the weapon pack, which has unique weapon skins for every character.

This version of the game is only available digitally and is a bit more pricey, coming in at $79.99/£69.99.

All Persona 5 Tactica Trailers

Here, we have listed all the available English trailers for Persona 5 Tactica.

This is the official announcement trailer, released June 11, 2023

This is the first Character Spotlight trailer, released July 3, 2023

This is the first Battle Gameplay trailer, released August 24, 2023

This is the first Sergeant Morgana’s First Marvelous Tactical Training for New Recruits! trailer, released September 26, 2023.

This is the second Sergeant Morgana’s First Marvelous Tactical Training for New Recruits! trailer, released October 2, 2023.

This is the second Character Spotlight trailer, released October 3, 2023