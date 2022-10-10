PGA Tour 2K23: Which Archetype should you choose in MyPlayer & MyCareer?

In PGA Tour 2K21, the only way to boost a MyPlayer’s attributes was by way of golf clubs. That will change for PGA Tour 2K23, as users have a lot more tools at disposal, when it comes to modifying attributes. The first step in modeling the ideal golfer is by selecting an archetype. Archetypes set the base stats for a golfer and defines that avatar’s playstyle. But which one should you choose? Let’s go over the different kinds of archetypes and attributes, and then go over our recommendations.

Related: What Caddies do in PGA Tour 2K23

MyPlayer Attributes

Before we get into the archetypes, let’s go over the attributes. New to PGA Tour 2K23 are player attributes, which affect how a golfer performs out on the course. There are eight major different attributes in PGA Tour 2K23, and here’s what one does:

Power: Determines the maximum carry distance and spin of each shot, excluding putts.

Determines the maximum carry distance and spin of each shot, excluding putts. Timing: Scales the hook/slice forgiveness window. Hooks are trajectories of curves that go toward the golfer’s side of target. Slices curve away from the golfer.

Scales the hook/slice forgiveness window. Hooks are trajectories of curves that go toward the golfer’s side of target. Slices curve away from the golfer. Swing Path: Scales the push/pull forgiveness window. A pull is a launch angle to the golfer’s side of the target, while a push is to the opposite side.

Scales the push/pull forgiveness window. A pull is a launch angle to the golfer’s side of the target, while a push is to the opposite side. Transition: Scales the backswing to downswing forgiveness window. Hitting the target Transition window is how to get the desired amount of power on your shot.

Scales the backswing to downswing forgiveness window. Hitting the target Transition window is how to get the desired amount of power on your shot. Shaping: Amount of draw, fade, and spin that can be applied to a shot

Amount of draw, fade, and spin that can be applied to a shot Lie Range: Determines the range of the lie percentage displayed in the Lie info HUD (upper right).

Determines the range of the lie percentage displayed in the Lie info HUD (upper right). Putt Path: Scales the push/pull forgiveness window, while putting.

Scales the push/pull forgiveness window, while putting. Putt Weight: Scales the backswing to downswing forgiveness window. Hitting the target Putt Weight window is how to get the desired amount of power on your shot.

Archetypes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, let’s go over the five archetypes in PGA Tour 2K23, along with base attributes:

Greensman

Description : Specialist with Putter in hand. More time is spent on greens, and less on reading lies and shaping shots. Strength is Putting, weakness is Recovery Shots.

: Specialist with Putter in hand. More time is spent on greens, and less on reading lies and shaping shots. Strength is Putting, weakness is Recovery Shots. Power : 64

: 64 Timing : 73

: 73 Swing Path : 70

: 70 Transition : 67

: 67 Shaping : 60

: 60 Lie Range : 62

: 62 Putt Path : 81

: 81 Putt Weight: 76

Powerhouse

Description : Prides themselves on destroying ball with every swing. However all that power makes it harder to control. Strength is Carry Distance, weakness is Swing Difficulty.

: Prides themselves on destroying ball with every swing. However all that power makes it harder to control. Strength is Carry Distance, weakness is Swing Difficulty. Power : 81

: 81 Timing : 60

: 60 Swing Path : 62

: 62 Transition : 76

: 76 Shaping : 73

: 73 Lie Range : 70

: 70 Putt Path : 64

: 64 Putt Weight: 67

Rhythm

Description : May not be able to achieve jaw dropping distances, but put swing quality above all. Strength is Swing Difficulty, and weakness is Carry Distance

: May not be able to achieve jaw dropping distances, but put swing quality above all. Strength is Swing Difficulty, and weakness is Carry Distance Power : 60

: 60 Timing : 81

: 81 Swing Path : 76

: 76 Transition : 62

: 62 Shaping : 64

: 64 Lie Range : 67

: 67 Putt Path : 73

: 73 Putt Weight: 70

Sculptor

Description : A ball flight artist, bending and spinning their shots with disregard for swing quality both on and off the field. Strength is Shot Shaping, weakness is Distance Control.

: A ball flight artist, bending and spinning their shots with disregard for swing quality both on and off the field. Strength is Shot Shaping, weakness is Distance Control. Power : 73

: 73 Timing : 64

: 64 Swing Path : 76

: 76 Transition : 62

: 62 Shaping : 81

: 81 Lie Range : 67

: 67 Putt Path : 60

: 60 Putt Weight: 70

Woodsman

Description : Well balanced survivalist off the green, but skills with putter leave something to be desired. Strength is Recovery Shots, weakness is Putting.

: Well balanced survivalist off the green, but skills with putter leave something to be desired. Strength is Recovery Shots, weakness is Putting. Power : 70

: 70 Timing : 67

: 67 Swing Path : 64

: 64 Transition : 73

: 73 Shaping : 76

: 76 Lie Range : 81

: 81 Putt Path : 62

: 62 Putt Weight: 60

Which Archetype should you choose?

As far as which archetype you should choose, that ultimately will depend on what kind of player you are and what weaknesses one has as a player. Those weak on shot control may want to elect for the Rhythm archetype, whereas those who really struggle with putting might want to go with Greensman.

If you are looking for the most balanced archetype, the Sculptor is the best pick. Sculptor provides the second-highest base attribute, and tied for the second-highest Putt Weight stat. Timing is a weakness for Sculptor, but aside from that, it’s very strong as a whole.