What Caddies do in PGA Tour 2K23

PGA Tour 2K23 and MyPlayer will see a number of additions coming to this year’s game. One such addition is the implementation of virtual Caddies in 2K23. In real golf, caddies are important figures in golf. Caddies provide good insight into how to play in various different situations, and can provide some much-needed moral support in tense situations. But what do Caddies do in PGA Tour 2K23, and do these avatars do anything in the game? Let’s go over what you need to know.

What do Caddies do in PGA Tour 2K23?

When entering the MyPlayer customization suite in PGA Tour 2K23, you’ll probably notice that there is a section for Caddies. In PGA Tour 2K23, players will have the ability to change what kind of caddie is used while on the course.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even though there are a wide variety of different Caddie avatars to choose from, none provide any sort of statistical or attribute boost in 2K23. That was confirmed as much when we spoke to the PGA Tour 2K23 developers earlier this year about the development of the game, and the new features added to MyPlayer & MyCareer.

The PGA Tour 2K devs stated that while the team does see “a bright future” with regards to the usage of Caddies in future games, the virtual golf aids are merely there for presentation purposes. This could mean that Caddies could mean something down the line, but that’s not the case for 2K23.