Play Date Community Direct July 2023: All Announcements & How to Watch

The Play Date community is hosting its first ever Community Direct. The showcase will feature over 30 games, some of which will be surprises to everyone familiar with the platform. The event is a step forward for Play Date owners and legitimizes it alongside big names in the games industry that have been hosting events for years. This guide covers every announcement from the Play Date Community Direct in July 2023, including all the announcements and when and where to watch it.

Contents

When is the Play Date Community Direct July 2023?

Image via Panic’s YouTube

The Play ate Community Direct July 2023 takes goes live at 11 AM PST on July 6, 2023. The event will be hosted on the Tiny Yellow Machine YouTube channel with full chat functionality to allow everyone in the Play Date community to feel like part of it.

How to Watch the Play Date Community Direct July 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT: The first #Playdate Community Direct will go LIVE w/ chat on @YouTube this Thursday, July 6th at 11AM PST w/ 30+ Games/Apps and a few surprises! Link releases Wednesday at https://t.co/Nqig2FYqoj. Prep your Direct Bingo Card in the 🧵below. @playdate #panicplaydate pic.twitter.com/CvLXeGbLl2 — Tiny Yellow Machine (@TYMplaydateshow) July 3, 2023

The only way to watch the Play Date Community Direct July 2023 is on the Tiny Yellow Machine YouTube channel. The link to the exact video for the Community Direct hasn’t been published at the time of writing, but we’ll add it to this section of the guide as soon as we see it. The Community Direct will almost certainly be an edited video, but it should go live as a premiere on YouTube, meaning viewers can chat and interact with the channel owner.

Any Play Date fans that want to have some fun while watching the Community Direct can download a bingo card for announcements from the event. Tiny Yellow Machine has shared one that seems to be perfect, covering all the bases someone might expect from any showcase. This could also hint at some of the releases.

Prepare your Playdate Community Direct BINGO CARD created by the wonderful @PizzaFuelDev. Print or snap a pic to fill it out as we all watch the Direct live together! Let us know how you do after on any of our socials. It's going to be a tough one 🙂 https://t.co/zxhSojzCHN pic.twitter.com/xKkmV9Djk9 — Tiny Yellow Machine (@TYMplaydateshow) July 3, 2023

All Play Date Community Direct July 2023 Announcements

Image via Panic’s YouTube

At the time of writing, the Play Date Community Direct July 2023 hasn’t been published. We’ll add a separate heading for every announcement and a trailer or screenshot for the games and applications that are announced as soon as the Community Direct goes live.

Only one game has been confirmed for the event, but no one knows its name. This is the game seen in the Twitter post shared for the Community Direct by Tiny Yellow Machine. It shows a woman in an elevator and has retro sci-fi music playing in the background, which could indicate that it’s some sort of sci-fi noir adventure.