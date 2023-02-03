Pocket Love codes (February 2023)

Sometimes we just want something warm and fuzzy to relax with, which is where Pocket Love comes in. In this game, you can decorate your house, live with your partner, and raise a cute animal. Of course, all that requires money, which you normally get through log-in bonuses or by making an in-game purchase. However, there is an easy way to get some free money in Pocket Love.

The developers of Pocket Love have released codes that can earn you free Dogllars, their in-game currency. Like in games like World of Tanks, these codes are usually only available for a short amount of time, so you’ll want to redeem them as quickly as you can. No sense in missing out on free money, after all.

All Pocket Love codes

Pocket Love codes (Working)

These are the working codes for Pocket Love.

PocketPride — Reward: Free Pride Plant

— Reward: Free Pride Plant PocketChampions — Reward: Free Dogllars

— Reward: Free Dogllars PocketLoveBF — Reward: Free Dogllars

Pocket Love codes (Expired)

The following codes have all expired in Pocket Love.

PocketMoney

How do you redeem codes in Pocket Love

It isn’t hard to redeem codes in Pocket Love, though the option is somewhat hidden in the settings menu. Just follow these simple steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finishing the tutorial, click on the Square Box with Three Lines button in the top left of the screen. Tap the Settings icon, which is the Cog Wheel symbol. In the box that pops up, click on the small safe button. Type the code you want to redeem in the text box that appears.

How can you get more codes for Pocket Love?

The team behind Pocket Love doesn’t release codes for it very often, and they’re usually only available for a short amount of time. To make sure that you get them as soon as possible, be sure to follow the developers on social media. Hyper Beard is fairly active on both Twitter and Facebook, though you can also connect with other fans by joining the r/PocketLove subreddit.

Why aren’t my Pocket Love codes working?

Usually, when Pocket Love codes aren’t working, it is because they have expired unexpectedly. Most codes are only available for a short amount of time before the developers remove them. If you’re sure the code should be working, then make sure that you have typed it carefully. Pocket Love codes are case-sensitive, so making even a small typo can result in it not being recognized.

How to get new pets in Pocket Love

What’s better than one dog or cat? More dogs or cats, obviously. If you want to get more pets in Pocket Love, you’ll need to first play through the tutorial. Shortly after, a woman named Jess will hang out near your house. Talk to her and click on the “I’d love another pet” button that appears. You’ll have to watch a short ad, but soon you’ll be able to choose if you’d like to adopt a new cat or dog. Give it a cute name and you’re good to go!

What kind of game is Pocket Love?

Pocket Love describes itself as a cute game about decorating your house, spending time with your spouse, and raising cute animals. In that regard, it does exactly what it sets out to do. There are dozens of different house layouts, adorable pets to adopt, and outfits for both yourself and your partner. It is a very laid-back game that doesn’t demand much time each day to complete.