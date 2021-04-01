Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes (April 2021)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang offers its players a bunch of in-game items, including heroes, skins, and more, to not only help them secure a win but also increase the aesthetics. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or spending Diamonds.

Now, spending real money is not a practical option for everyone, and thus, redeem codes are one of the best ways to get free in-game items. We have prepared a list of the latest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes that will be updated regularly.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redeem Codes

Mobile Legends redeem codes can be found on its official Reddit page or discord server, but remember that some redeem codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.

Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:

ChouGift

ck3bcw9rc47622abu

SelenaGift

playlegends

Avpcgec28zg2229zt

7d82zdkwy9c9229qx

5eqjbc423k7t229z2

francochallenge

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

gupyvk6yw2ka229wp

8v4adedvfjcw229f9

bewithu

iloveu

ctm83ncv5a22um0i1

usynpwgsm48a229mq

jjnf25tys7st229k9

rnrvxqrpawjg229qs

vpnwf4jtgfhu229qx

How to redeem Mobile Legends codes

Image via Moonton

Open Mobile Legends on your device and go to the profile section present at the main screen’s top left corner. Note down your ID and close the game. Now, go to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redemption Center. Enter your ID and Redeem Code in their respective boxes. Then, click on the Send option to receive the verification code in your in-game mailbox. Enter the verification code and click on the Redeem button. Now, open Mobile Legends again and check your in-game mailbox to collect your reward.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.