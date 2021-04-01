Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes (April 2021)
No need to spend Diamonds in the game.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang offers its players a bunch of in-game items, including heroes, skins, and more, to not only help them secure a win but also increase the aesthetics. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or spending Diamonds.
Now, spending real money is not a practical option for everyone, and thus, redeem codes are one of the best ways to get free in-game items. We have prepared a list of the latest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes that will be updated regularly.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redeem Codes
Mobile Legends redeem codes can be found on its official Reddit page or discord server, but remember that some redeem codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.
Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:
- ChouGift
- ck3bcw9rc47622abu
- SelenaGift
- playlegends
- Avpcgec28zg2229zt
- 7d82zdkwy9c9229qx
- 5eqjbc423k7t229z2
- francochallenge
- 34ws5frwwxhe229dw
- gupyvk6yw2ka229wp
- 8v4adedvfjcw229f9
- bewithu
- iloveu
- ctm83ncv5a22um0i1
- usynpwgsm48a229mq
- jjnf25tys7st229k9
- rnrvxqrpawjg229qs
- vpnwf4jtgfhu229qx
How to redeem Mobile Legends codes
- Open Mobile Legends on your device and go to the profile section present at the main screen’s top left corner.
- Note down your ID and close the game.
- Now, go to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redemption Center.
- Enter your ID and Redeem Code in their respective boxes.
- Then, click on the Send option to receive the verification code in your in-game mailbox.
- Enter the verification code and click on the Redeem button.
- Now, open Mobile Legends again and check your in-game mailbox to collect your reward.
