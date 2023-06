Pokémon Go: All Searching for Gold Special Research Task & Rewards

Pokémon Go’s Searching for Gold Research Day has arrived. It’s a limited-time event where you can encounter a handful of specific Pokémon during the event, which will appear during the Field Research tasks and the Special Research task.

Although a majority of the Pokémon will appear from the Field Research tasks, several of them will be available through the Searching for Gold Special Research tasks, and you will need to pick what Pokémon to pick. Here’s what you need to know about all the Searching for Gold Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go and which you should pick.

Should You Pick Caterpie, Barboach, Sableye, Nosepass, and Magikarp Branch in Searching for Gold Special Research?

After completing the first task in the Searching for Gold Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go, there will be a choice where you have to pick a theme for the rest of the ticket. The remaining tasks will focus on rewards that involve that Pokémon. Your choices are going to be Caterpie, Barboach, Sableye, Nosepass, and Magikarp.

Between the choices, we’d recommend going with Sableye or Magikarp. These are both viable Pokémon to use in the Pokémon Go Battle League, but the choice is ultimately up to you. You’ll have the same tasks as other players, but the rewards will only feature that Pokémon each time.

Every Searching for Gold Task & Reward in Pokémon Go

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for working through Pokémon Go’s Searching for Gold Special Research ticket.

Task 1

Complete a Field Research task – A Barboach encounter

Complete a Field Research task – A Caterpie encounter

Complete a Field Research task – A Magikarp encounter

Complete a Field Research task – A Nosepass encounter

Complete a Field Research task – A Sableye encounter

All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 2,500 XP

Following the completion of the first task, you will then need to pick one of the five featured Pokémon. There will be multiple tasks where those Pokémon are the reward, but the tasks are the same for each choice.

Task 2 – Barboach path

Complete a Field Research task – A Barboach encounter

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 4 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 6 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 7 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 8 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 9 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – A Barboach encounter

All Rewards: A Barboach encounter

Task 2 – Caterpie path

Complete a Field Research task – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 4 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 6 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 7 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 8 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 9 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – A Caterpie encounter

All Rewards: A Caterpie encounter

Task 2 – Magikarp path

Complete a Field Research task – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 4 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 6 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 7 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 8 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 9 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – A Magikarp encounter

All Rewards: A Magikarp encounter

Task 2 – Nosepass path

Complete a Field Research task – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 4 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 6 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 7 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 8 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 9 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – A Nosepass encounter

All Rewards: A Nosepass encounter

Task 2 – Sableye path

Complete a Field Research task – A Sableye encounter

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 4 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 6 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 7 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 8 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 9 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – A Sableye encounter

All Rewards: A Sableye encounter