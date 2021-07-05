How to complete all Jump-Start Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go – July 6, 2021
Celebrate Pokémon Go’s yearly anniversary.
It’s the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go, and with every anniversary, the Jump-Start Special Research becomes available once again. It’s a research project that returns every year for new trainers to complete to earn a massive amount of XP and gain various items to help them out on their Pokémon Go journey. For those who have already completed it in any of the previous Pokémon Go anniversaries, you will not be able to repeat this special research.
The Jump-Start Special Research will be available starting on July 6 and until the 15.
All Jump-Start Special Research tasks and rewards
These are all of the tasks you need to complete in the Jump-Start special research project and the rewards for completing them.
Task 1
- Make a new friend – 5,000 XP
- Catch 3 Pokémon with Weath Boost – 5,000 XP
- Hatch an egg – 5,000 XP
Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky eggs, and a Dratini encounter
Task 2
- Earn a candy by walking with your buddy – 30 Dratini candy
- Take a snapshot of Dratini – 30 Dratini candy
- Evolve a Dratini – 10,000 XP
Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, 1 Raid Pass, and 2 Lucky eggs
Task 3
- Power up your Pokémon 10 times – 15,000 XP
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 15,000 XP
- Battle in a raid – 15,000 XP
Rewards: 15,000 XP, 2 Lucky eggs, 2 Star Pieces
Task 4
- Catch 5 difference speices of Pokémon – Chimchar encounter
- Catch a Legendary Pokémon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a Raid – Piplup encounter
- Hatch 3 eggs – Turtwig encounter
Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky eggs, and a shiny Eevee encounter
Task 5
- Take a snowshot of Eevee – 30,000 XP
- Send 5 gifts to friends – 30,000 XP
- Trade 3 Pokémon – 30,000 XP
Rewards: 30,000 XP, 2 Lucky eggs, and a Lapras encounter
Task 6
- Make a new friend – 60 Drainti candy
- Win a level 3 or higher raid – 60 Dratini candy
- Evolve a dragonair – 100,000 XP
Rewards: 100,000 XP, 15,000 Stardust, and 2 Lucky eggs