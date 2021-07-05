How to complete all Jump-Start Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go – July 6, 2021

It’s the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go, and with every anniversary, the Jump-Start Special Research becomes available once again. It’s a research project that returns every year for new trainers to complete to earn a massive amount of XP and gain various items to help them out on their Pokémon Go journey. For those who have already completed it in any of the previous Pokémon Go anniversaries, you will not be able to repeat this special research.

The Jump-Start Special Research will be available starting on July 6 and until the 15.

All Jump-Start Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks you need to complete in the Jump-Start special research project and the rewards for completing them.

Task 1

Make a new friend – 5,000 XP

Catch 3 Pokémon with Weath Boost – 5,000 XP

Hatch an egg – 5,000 XP

Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky eggs, and a Dratini encounter

Task 2

Earn a candy by walking with your buddy – 30 Dratini candy

Take a snapshot of Dratini – 30 Dratini candy

Evolve a Dratini – 10,000 XP

Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, 1 Raid Pass, and 2 Lucky eggs

Task 3

Power up your Pokémon 10 times – 15,000 XP

Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 15,000 XP

Battle in a raid – 15,000 XP

Rewards: 15,000 XP, 2 Lucky eggs, 2 Star Pieces

Task 4

Catch 5 difference speices of Pokémon – Chimchar encounter

Catch a Legendary Pokémon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a Raid – Piplup encounter

Hatch 3 eggs – Turtwig encounter

Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky eggs, and a shiny Eevee encounter

Task 5

Take a snowshot of Eevee – 30,000 XP

Send 5 gifts to friends – 30,000 XP

Trade 3 Pokémon – 30,000 XP

Rewards: 30,000 XP, 2 Lucky eggs, and a Lapras encounter

Task 6

Make a new friend – 60 Drainti candy

Win a level 3 or higher raid – 60 Dratini candy

Evolve a dragonair – 100,000 XP

Rewards: 100,000 XP, 15,000 Stardust, and 2 Lucky eggs