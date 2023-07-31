Pokemon Go August 2023 Froakie Community Day – Dates, Bonuses, & Exclusive Moves

Pokemon Go’s August 2023 Community Day has been announced for the mobile game. The event features Froakie, the bubble frog Pokemon, and it will be appearing much more frequently in the wild during this limited-time event.

Not only will it be spawning more often in the wild, but anyone who reaches its final form, Greninja, can teach it a limited-time exclusive move that it won’t be able to learn outside of special events, or using an Elite TM. Here’s what you need to know about Pokemon Go’s August 2023 Community Day event for Froakie, including all dates, bonuses for participating, and exclusive moves.

Pokemon Go’s August 2023 Froakie Community Day Event

Our excitement is bubbling up!



Froakie, the Bubble Frog Pokémon, will appear around the world during August’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay!



Get the details ⬇️https://t.co/sirtxfEOb5 pic.twitter.com/A21iXXkWry — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 31, 2023

When is Froakie’s Community Day in Pokemon Go, for August 2023?

It has been confirmed that the August 2023 in Pokemon Go will be on August 13. This will be for your local area, and it starts at 2 PM and ends at 5 PM.

Following this event time, Frogadier, Froakie’s second form, will appear in four-star raids that occur in your local area. These four-star raids will continue from 5 PM to 10 PM, and should you complete any of these raids, Froakie will spawn around any completed raids for 30 minutes. Any Froakie that appears from completing these raids in Pokemon Go has the same chance to appear in its shiny form as it would during the standard Community Day Event.

All August 2023 Community Day Bonuses in Pokemon Go

There are a handful of bonuses that will be active for all Pokemon Go players during this event. These bonuses are available to everyone, regardless if you wish to participate in the Community Day event or not. These will be active from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure modules activated during the event last for three hours

One additional Special Trade for a maximum of three for the day

Three times as much Stardust for catching Pokemon

Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Twice as much candy for catching Pokemon

Twice as much chance for trainers at level 31 or up to earn Candy XL for catching Pokemon

All Greninja Community Day Exclusive Moves for Pokemon Go’s August 2023 Community Day

For Froakie’s August 2023 Community Day, Greninja can learn two exclusive moves during the event. The special one that can only appear during the Community Day is Hydro Cannon, and this is a Charged Attack. However, the second one is a permanent addition to Greninja’s moveset pool in Pokemon Go, and its Water Shuriken, a Fast Attack.

Following the conclusion of August 2023 in Pokemon Go, Greninja can continue to learn Water Shuriken, but you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach Greninja Hydro Cannon outside of Froakie’s Community Day.