Pokémon Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research Ticket – Is It Worth It?

A Pokémon Go Battle Day has been planned, and this one is all about Stardust. It will be taking place in early May, during the A Valorous Hero event during the Rising Heroes season. All players can participate in this event to earn several rewards while it’s active.

For those who want to earn additional rewards, there’s going to be a Timed Research Ticket that you can choose to buy. It will only be available for a limited time and is a premium purchase, which means not all Pokémon Go players who participate in the event will get it. Here’s what you need to know about if the Pokémon Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research Ticket is worth purchasing.

Should You Get the Pokémon Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research Ticket?

Image via Niantic

The GO Battle Day: Stardust event will happen on Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 12 AM to 11:59 PM in your local time zone. It will be a $1 purchase in the Pokémon Go store and is available now, ahead of the event, for anyone Pokémon Go player who wants to reserve it now ahead of the event.

For those who purchase the Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research Ticket, there will have to do with rewards for completing battles during the event. This means you’ll want to make sure you’re planning to participate in the event and you’re ready to battle against other trainers in Pokémon Go. The Timed Research ticket will contain exclusive rewards and likely have tasks that revolve around battling other Pokémon Go players.

The standard bonus that goes out to all Pokémon Go players is that all sets will be increased from five to 20, giving players a chance to jump into 100 battles. On top of that, win rewards for Stardust go up by four times the standard amount.

Based on this information, purchasing the Battle Day: Stardust Ticket might be worthwhile for Pokémon Go players who plan to participate in all 100 battles. If you don’t, it might be a good idea to avoid this ticket, as it doesn’t offer any specific rewards or Pokémon encounters. Not purchasing this ticket won’t mean you can’t jump into the event, but you’ll only earn the standard rewards for completing battles.

Pokémon Go’s Battle Day: Stardust event only occurs on May 14. Make sure to jump into the event while you have the opportunity.