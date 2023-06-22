Pokemon Go is getting dark and hot for the end of June 2023 with Dark Flames. The time-limited event brings several new Pokemon to the game, changes up encounters, raids, and presents a Branching Research Challenge that forces players to choose one of two paths. This guide coves everything players need to know about the event, including when it stats and how long they have to accomplish everything possible.

When is the Dark Flames Event June 2023 in Pokemon Go?

The Dark Flames Event for June 2023 in Pokemon Go starts at 10 AM local time on June 29, 2023 and runs until 8 PM local time on July 2, 2023. Players only have this limited period of time in which to complete all Reasearch Goals, take part in any time-limited events, and make the most of the increased encountes with specific dark and fire-type Pokemon.

All Featured Pokemon in Pokemon Go Dark Flames June 2023

Dark Flames 2023 brings a brand new Pokemon to Pokemon Go. It also changes up Raids, adds a new Mega Raid, and increases encoutners with certain Pokemon for the duration of the event. Below, we’ve outlined everything players need to know about the changes to Pokemon encounters for the Dark Flames Event.

Pokemon Debut : Turtonator, the blast Pokemon, will appear in Raids during the event.

: Turtonator, the blast Pokemon, will appear in Raids during the event. New Mega Raid : Mega Sableye is making its debut during the event, and players will be able to battle and capture it.

: Mega Sableye is making its debut during the event, and players will be able to battle and capture it. Increased Encounters : During the event, players will come across Vulpix, Houndour, Poochyena, Galarian Zigzagoon, Carvanha, Numel, Stunky, Litwick, and Litten more frequently. There’s also a slim chance of seeing a Houndoom and Sableye.

: During the event, players will come across Vulpix, Houndour, Poochyena, Galarian Zigzagoon, Carvanha, Numel, Stunky, Litwick, and Litten more frequently. There’s also a slim chance of seeing a Houndoom and Sableye. Research Encounters: While completing Field Research Tasks during the event, players can come across Aloan Meowth, Aloan Grimer, Aloan Marowak, Magmar, Sneasel, Litwick, and Turtonator.

All Raid Pokemon in Pokemon Go Dark Flames June 2023

Players will be able to encoutner some very specific Raids during the Dark Flames event. We’ve listed every type of Raid players might see below, including a very special Pokemon debut.

Mega Raids : Mega Sableye is making its debut during the event, one that players should be eager to add to their collection.

: Mega Sableye is making its debut during the event, one that players should be eager to add to their collection. One-Star Raids : One-Star Raids could be Sneasel, Darumaka, Scraggy, or Deino.

: One-Star Raids could be Sneasel, Darumaka, Scraggy, or Deino. Three-Star Raids : Any Three-Star Raids might be Aloan Marowak, Flareon, Umbreon, or Turtonator.

: Any Three-Star Raids might be Aloan Marowak, Flareon, Umbreon, or Turtonator. Five-Star Raids: All Five-Star Raids will pit players against Heatran, a monstrous Pokemon to fight against. All Heatran encountered in Raids will know the Charged Attack Magma Storm.

All Event Bonuses in Pokemon Go Dark Flames June 2023

There are several event bonuses that players can beenfit from during hte June 2023 Dark Flames event in Pokemon Go. These are all detailed below so players understand how to make the most of their time playing.

+25% bonus XP and 3 additional Candy for completing Raids.

Any players at or above level 31 will get an extra Candly XL for Raid completions.

Team Rocket Go Grunts with fire and dark-type Pokemon will appear more frequently at Pokestops and in balloons.

Based on the Timed Research Choice, players will get an Incense that’s either more likely to attract fire-type Pokemon or dark-type Pokemon.

Branching Timed Research & Collection Challenge for Dark Flames June 2023 in Pokemon Go

During the Dark Flames June 2023 event in Pokemon Go, players can take part in a Branching Timed Research challenge. This forces them to choose between fire or dark-type Pokemon research. They’ll have to complete Research Tasks to earn a Battle Pass, 15,000 XP, and an encounter with event-themed Pokemon. While this doesn’t differ too much from the norm of most events, it does provide some variety and a reason to band together with other players that have chosen the same Pokemon type.

Finally, there is also a Collection Challenge for this event in Pokemon Go. The type of Collection Challenge players are given is based on their choice of path in the Branching Timed Research. It’s not confirmed at the time of writing, but we suspect players will need to capture Pokemon of the opposite type to the one they initially chose. The rewards for this are 5,000 XP and 100 Houndoom Mega Energy.